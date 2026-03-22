Can Will Benson and JJ Bleday Coexist on the Reds’ Roster?

The Cincinnati Reds went into the offseason with a clear need for a middle-of-the-order bat; a proven slugger to add power and experience to a team that has talent but also a less-certain ceiling.

While the outfield was the clearest path to filling the need, the Reds targeted designated hitter Kyle Schwarber before landing on infielder Eugenio Suárez. Both veteran power bats, but neither true outfielders.

Perhaps it was just the way the market played out. Or, maybe the Reds believe they already had the answer in house.

Cincinnati might not have added an All-Star outfielder, but they did bring in Dane Myers (via trade) and JJ Bleday (via free agency). Both have had major-league success, and although they profile more as depth/role players, they could blossom with more opportunity.

Myers is a true center fielder with a plus glove who hits lefties well but struggles against righties. His role on the roster is clear, but how about Bleday? He too has played some center but is a better option in a corner.

The Reds are righty heavy, and Bleday’s lefty bat would bring balance to the lineup. So, putting him in left makes sense. However, the job won’t simply be handed over.

Suárez and Sal Stewart have pushed Spencer Steer back to a potential role in the outfield, while Will Benson is also competing for a starting job.

We know Steer will be on the roster, but will the Reds carry both Bleday and Benson? It’s quite a puzzle for the Reds brass to solve between now and Opening Day.

JJ Bleday vs. Will Benson

Bleday and Benson are both former first-round picks who have flashed potential but have mostly struggled to find consistency in the majors. Bleday has a slightly larger sample size than Benson, but effectively these two players are at the same point in their respective careers.

In terms of role, both Bleday and Benson would serve in a platoon capacity, starting against righties and sitting against lefties. Neither player is a great defender, so distancing themselves from one another in terms of playing time will have to come with their bat.

Bleday had a rocky start to his career in Miami before being traded to the Athletics where he had a breakout season in 2024. His first season as a full-time player, Bleday slashed .243/.324/.437 with 20 home runs, a 10% walk rate, and a 120 wRC+.

Last season, he struggled to find the same level of success. He was sent back to Triple-A for a stint, and once he returned in the second half, he looked like a much better player. Bleday slashed .252/.306/.495 good for a .801 OPS with six home runs across 103 at-bats, but the Athletics’ outfield was crowed and he was ultimately non-tendered.

Here is a more detailed look at his first-half and second-half numbers dating back to the beginning of 2024:

BA OBP SLG OPS 2024 First Half .230 .313 .420 .732 2024 Second Half .263 .343 .464 .807 2025 First Half .191 .288 .358 .645 2025 Second Half .252 .306 .495 .801 JJ Bleday 2024 and 2025 splits

Although he went through some ups and downs during each season, overall, his numbers outside of the first half of 2025 were strong. He’s always had a good eye for the zone and will draw walks, but the question is how much impact will he make?

A line-drive hitter, Bleday showed the type of power in 2024 the Reds could use. If he played all of his games in Great American Ball Park, he would have had 31 home runs. I know — those stats can be funky, but his pull-side power is enough even if the exit velocities don’t jump out.

That said, if power is all the Reds want, Benson has it. Last season, Benson posted a career-best 92.4 mph average exit velocity and has always flashed the tools that could make him a true power threat in this Reds lineup.

The issue with Benson has been his swing-and-miss. A 34% whiff rate paired with a 73% zone contact rate (10% below league average) have held him back from reaching his full potential. We did see a career-best 26.5% strikeout rate, which was a major improvement from his 39% the year prior.

It’s hard to give up on Benson because we have all seen those stretches where he looks like an impact player, but the consistency, and opportunity, have not always been there.

Manager Terry Francona did not show the most confidence in Benson at times last season but has spoken more highly about him ahead of the 2026 season. But now, I think we all know what Benson is: a great athlete who has immense power and limitations.

Roster Fit

The current projected lineup against right-handed pitchers includes six righties, one switch-hitter (Elly De La Cruz), and one lefty (TJ Frield). Bleday or Benson would add the second truly lefty and break up a string of righties near the bottom of the lineup.

For this exercise, let’s say Benson starts in left. That would leave the Reds with a bench of Jose Trevino (C), Spencer Steer (UTL), Dane Myers (OF), and JJ Bleday (OF). The Reds seem content to go into the year without a true backup middle infielder and Steer as the utility option. Would the Reds carry two outfielders, plus quasi-outfielder Spencer Steer and a catcher as their bench?

Another wrench we can throw into the equation is veteran Nathaniel Lowe, who is generating some buzz this spring. Lowe is a non-roster invitee with significantly more success at the major-league level than Bleday and Benson combined. He’s limited to designated hitter/first base, but his bat and veteran presence is something Francona could value more than the average fan.

If Lowe is added to the Opening Day roster, I see no path (outside of injury) for both Bleday and Benson to make the team. Myers’ defense is something Francona is going to value, and his ability to play center is valuable, even if Bleday and Benson can also moonlight in center.

Lowe would also corner Steer into more of an outfield role, making plate appearances difficult to come by for Benson and Bleday.

Now, let’s focus on in-game situations. The most likely player to be pinch hit for would be third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. If Benson or Bleday pinch hit for Hayes, how does Francona fill third once the Reds take the field?

I don’t think Francona wants Marte shifting to third or would like to burn the DH spot by moving Suárez there. Sal Stewart could shift over and Steer could go to first, but that would be burning both Steer and the pinch hitter in one scenario.

If Lowe is on the roster, the Reds could use him as the pinch hitter and plug him at first, moving Stewart over to third, burning only one player. Keep in mind, if the game is close, Myers might also be used as a defensive replacement, so now the bench is thin.

How often would this happen, or even matter? Who knows, but it’s something that needs to be considered.

Final Thoughts

The Reds’ roster approach this season is more creative than we have seen in recent years.

Going without a more traditional backup infielder is risky, but they have the versatility to pull it off. My concern is what the Reds will do when injury strikes, say Sal Stewart or Spencer Steer have a minor injury that prevents them from playing but doesn’t land them on the IL. The chess pieces and versatility can dry up quickly.

The Reds haven’t made any decisions yet and could make a late-spring add via trade or waiver wire. Perhaps something like we saw in the past with Santiago Espinal. Considering both Bleday and Benson have a minor-league option, I don’t anticipate both making the team.

While I appreciate the Reds’ creativity in trying to get the most impactful players on the 26-man roster, we are still talking about two flawed players. They’re guys who have seen stretches of good play but longer stretches of struggles.

Personally, I don’t think creating a roster jam to keep both players is worth the issues it could cause as the season plays out.

Essentially, it’s a better theory on paper than in practice.

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