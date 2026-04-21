Edwin Díaz to undergo elbow surgery, Dodgers expect second-half return

DENVER – The concern had been building for days, subtle at first, then impossible to ignore. A tick down in velocity. A slider that refused to bite. And finally, an admission that forced the Dodgers to confront what had been lingering beneath the surface of Edwin Díaz’s uneven start.

On Wednesday, Díaz will undergo a procedure at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, the team confirmed. The expectation is a return sometime in the second half, though the immediate reality is far more pressing: the Dodgers will be without their newly signed closer for roughly three months.

For a team that invested three years and $69 million into Díaz this past offseason, the development lands as both a medical update and an early-season inflection point.

“It’s concerning,” manager Dave Roberts said a day prior, when Díaz’s diminished velocity first raised alarms. At that point, Roberts noted it was the first time the right-hander had mentioned discomfort. Imaging followed. The diagnosis, loose bodies, but no ligament damage, offered a measure of relief, even as it confirmed an absence that will reshape the bullpen.

Díaz, 32, departs with a 10.50 ERA across just six innings, a stark contrast to the resume that made him one of the game’s most dominant late-inning arms. A three-time All-Star with 257 saves and a career 2.91 ERA, his track record suggested stability at the back end. Instead, his Dodgers tenure pauses almost as soon as it began.

The ripple effects are immediate and unresolved.

Roberts made clear there will be no singular replacement in the ninth inning. “There are a handful of guys,” he said, signaling a closer-by-committee approach rather than a direct succession. It’s a pragmatic pivot for a roster built on depth, though not without risk for a team with October expectations.

It also continues a troubling pattern.

Last winter, the Dodgers committed $72 million over four years to Tanner Scott, only to receive a 4.74 ERA and no postseason availability. This year’s investment in Díaz was meant to solidify the bullpen’s most volatile role. Instead, it has reinforced the unpredictability that has shadowed the organization’s recent attempts to buy certainty in high-leverage innings.

There is, however, some immediate roster movement. Left-hander Jake Eder was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Díaz’s spot. The 27-year-old, acquired from Washington earlier this month for cash considerations, has thrown 5.1 innings with two runs allowed in the minors this season. His role, at least initially, will be more about coverage than closure.

For now, the Dodgers are left balancing long-term optimism with short-term instability. The absence of ligament damage offers hope that Díaz can return at something close to full strength. But until then, the ninth inning, once expected to be a strength, becomes an open question.

And in April, that question already feels larger than it should. And don’t forget, no trumpets playing at Dodger Stadium until then summer.