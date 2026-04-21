CJ Abrams Could Be This Year’s Top Trade Chip

While the 2026 MLB season may be in its very early stages, it’s hard not for the average baseball fan to start thinking of what might be next for their team. The easiest way to do that is by thinking about what they might be missing.

For some teams, thoughts of roster alterations will be based upon who they can add before this summer’s trade deadline. For others, though, rebuilding will be on the mind, which means determining what assets they have that they can trade to better build their future.

One of those likely rebuilders is the Washington Nationals, who have never really been a contending force in the National League since their miraculous World Series championship run in 2019. They already sort of established themselves as rebuilders for 2026 this winter after trading their ace, MacKenzie Gore, to the Texas Rangers in late January.

Now, following that “what’s next?” model, the name that many in the Nationals sphere will likely look to is their young All-Star shortstop, CJ Abrams.

And why not? He’s been on an absolute tear at the plate to start the new season, likely putting himself on the radar of many contending teams in search of a big infield boost.

Through the first 20 games of the season (prior to games on April 19), Abrams is slashing .338/.448/.634 with six homers, 19 RBI, an 11.5% walk rate, just a 13.8% K-rate and a 195 wRC+.

This has placed him among some of the best performers in all of baseball this season.

CATEGORY CJ ABRAMS MLB Ranking AVG .338 T-7th OPS 1.082 4th wRC+ 195 4th HR 6 T-11th RBI 19 T-4th

Why Should the Nationals Trade Abrams This Season?

At first glance, when looking at Abrams’ career situation, it’s easy to wonder why Washington would ever entertain a deal for someone like him.

Not only is he one of the league’s best hitters to start the season, but he’s a former blue chip prospect who’s still just 25 years old and only entered his arbitration years this past offseason, putting him on track to reach free agency at the conclusion of the 2028 season.

This seems like precisely the type of player a rebuilding team would structure around, especially under new management.

However, when looking deeper into Abrams’ career, there’s plenty of reason as to why now might be the best time to move him.

While he might be a thriving All-Star on the right track to cracking his second career Midsummer Classic roster, we’ve been here with Abrams before – just maybe not to this degree.

He’s notoriously a good first-half player who fades significantly in the second half.

Abrams Career Splits by Half

Half AVG OBP SLG OPS HR RBI wOBA wRC+ First Half .269 .335 .457 .792 42 146 .342 119 Second Half .230 .280 .369 .649 23 83 .282 78

Now that he’s in the back half of his years of team control, Washington could look to deal him soon, in order to maximize his value and avoid adding another poor second half to his resume, which would be damaging to his trade profile.

Then, there’s his defense at shortstop, which has many wondering whether or not he can stick there long-term.

In 2024, Abrams posted just 1 DRS, -18 OAA and -15 FRV. Then, last season, he was a -6 DRS, -11 OAA and -9 FRV fielder. So far, in the early stages of 2026, it’s more of the same, with a -2 DRS, -3 OAA and -3 FRV.

The more he looks like a long-term second baseman and less like a premium position player, the more his value will tank. It’s clear the glove just hasn’t been there at short.

Who Could Use CJ Abrams?

Now, if the Nationals do end up pursuing a trade for Abrams this season, they should be in a beneficial spot. While he may not profile as a shortstop long-term, there would likely be more suitors for him as a shortstop during the season than there would be in the offseason, when teams have more time to consider every factor and all their options.

On top of that, there’s also the possibility that teams could pursue Abrams at second base right now.

The teams that best profile as midseason Abrams suitors are obviously ones lacking at either second base, shortstop or both, but also those that have the type of lineup that would better suit Abrams and create more opportunities around him. This, in turn, would put him in a better position to not repeat his second-half woes.

New York Yankees

The American League-leading Yankees are in a unique situation up the middle right now.

Currently, Jazz Chisholm Jr. occupies second base. While he may be heavily struggling at the moment, the odds he remains a sub-50 wRC+ hitter are slim, and there’s likely no other place New York would want to play him.

That leaves shortstop, which at the moment has been almost exclusively occupied by José Caballero. While he hasn’t been Chisholm bad to start the year, his 77 wRC+ leaves a lot to be desired.

Caballero is also a super-utility player, meaning the Yankees don’t have to take him out of the lineup entirely if they don’t want to. Rather, they’d just move him around more and lean on his versatility. There should be plenty of reps available at third base.

Meanwhile, the currently injured Anthony Volpe hasn’t exactly laid claim to the starting shortstop position in the Bronx, with a career .662 OPS and 85 wRC+.

In terms of lineup protection for Abrams, the likes of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and the surging Ben Rice are much better options than the Nationals currently offer.

Los Angeles Dodgers

It wouldn’t be a discussion about a high-level trade target if the big money Dodgers (and their high-level farm system) weren’t included.

And their middle infield is in a unique spot.

While Mookie Betts is likely their long-term shortstop, an oblique strain has already affected his season, and with injury issues in the recent past, depth is never a bad option.

Also on the IL and never really profiling as an above-average bat for the Dodgers, besides his brilliance in their 2024 World Series run, is Tommy Edman. He doesn’t seem like the solution they’d hoped for at shortstop or second base. A high-level utility option might be his best role on this squad.

Then, Alex Freeland and his 52 wRC+ showing so far this season haven’t been reassuring in L.A.’s three-peat effort. And while Hyeseong Kim is looking very strong with a 138 wRC+ through 10 games, he’s still a largely unproven entity in terms of being a major league infielder.

And do we really need to go into all the weapons the Dodgers could surround Abrams with in this lineup?

Cleveland Guardians

Let’s get a bit bold and discuss a team that could embrace the fact that Abrams is not terribly expensive as an arbitration-level player.

Currently, from a middle-infield standpoint, the Guardians are getting some great results. Brayan Rocchio is sporting a 115 wRC+, and Daniel Schneemann holds a 155 wRC+. Gabriel Arias, currently on the IL, is another option.

However, the inclusion of a more proven bat like Abrams could better help the Guardians push for their third straight AL Central title in a wide-open division.

And with José Ramírez, Steven Kwan and rising Rookie of the Year candidate in Chase DeLauter, there are some special complementary pieces to elevate Abrams at the top of Cleveland’s order.

Are the small-market Guardians a long-term fit for Abrams? Likely not, considering they haven’t handed out too many lucrative extensions recently. However, he’s a more cost-effective high-level option in the meantime, and they certainly have the prospect capital to go out and swing a deal with the rebuilding Nats.

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