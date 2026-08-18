Fernando Tatis Jr. plays superhero, powers Padres past Mets

NEW YORK — When you think of extraordinary characters from Queens, most people gravitate toward the ultra-popular crime-fighting, web-slinging superhero.

But on Tuesday night, San Diego had a superhero of its own — and it wasn't Peter Parker. For Mets fans, he was more like a supervillain. Fernando Tatis Jr. put on a performance worthy of the big screen, blasting two home runs and robbing a grand slam as the Padres defeated the New York Mets 5-2 at Citi Field.

The superstar right fielder wasted no time putting his superhero act on display, crushing the first pitch of the game from left-hander Zac Thornton 452 feet with an exit velocity of 113 mph for his 14th home run of the season. The 452-foot homer was Tatis Jr.'s fourth home run of at least 450 feet this season, leading the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. sends the first pitch into the second deck pic.twitter.com/Rqq1qvd22q — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Following his no-doubt blast to put San Diego in front, Tatis Jr. saved Padres starter Robbie Ray from a disastrous second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ray fired a 1-0 sinker that Francisco Lindor skied toward the right-field corner. Tatis Jr. chased it down, timed his leap perfectly at the wall and used his superhuman athleticism to take a grand slam away from the five-time All-Star shortstop.

DID HE CATCH IT?! Fernando Tatis Jr. robs a grand slam from Francisco Lindor! pic.twitter.com/6m2O0Yrb2a — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Ray could only watch in disbelief.

Aug 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) reacts after a catch by right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (not pictured) robs New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) of a grand slam during the second inning at Citi Field. Brad Penner-Imagn Images Aug 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) reacts after a catch by right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (not pictured) robs New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) of a grand slam during the second inning at Citi Field.

Unfortunately for New York, which entered the day riding a four-game winning streak, Tatis Jr. had plenty more in store.

In the fifth, Tatis Jr. homered off Thornton for a second time, sending a two-run shot just over the outstretched glove of Mets right fielder Carson Benge, who burned San Diego with back-to-back outfield assists in the first inning of Monday's series opener. The opposite-field blast marked his 14th career multi-homer game and his first such performance since June 30 against the Chicago Cubs.

Tatis Jr.'s partner in crime, Manny Machado, delivered the final punch, launching his team-leading 24th home run of the season in the ninth to give San Diego a three-run cushion. That's all flamethrowing closer Mason Miller would need to seal the deal, striking out the final two batters in a 1-2-3 frame for his 31st save of the season. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to a minuscule 0.86 in 50 appearances this season while tying Cade Smith for the third-most saves in MLB.

Although Tatis Jr. did much of the heavy lifting to help Ray keep the Mets at bay, the lefty tossed his best outing in the Brown and Gold since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the deadline, firing six innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.

San Diego (68-59) has won eight of its last 10 games and doubled its lead over the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks for the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Padres will send ace Michael King (8-8, 3.41 ERA) to the mound Wednesday afternoon looking to secure their fourth consecutive series victory.