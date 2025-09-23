MLB · 4 hours ago
Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/23)
Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!
Leading off: Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson in the second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
1. ATL Matt Olson (+340) vs. Washington Nationals
- Olson leads the Braves with 28 home runs this season.
- The veteran has hit six home runs in his last 15 games, three of those coming against the Nationals.
- Across 56.1 IP, left-handed batters are slugging .477 with ten home runs against Nationals starter Brad Lord (5-8, 4.18 ERA), a rate of 1.60 HR/9.
- Over his last seven starts, Lord has posted a bloated 6.31 ERA while giving up five home runs.
- Olson boasts a 40.3% hard-hit rate and a 42.9% fly ball rate against RHP.
- Washington’s bullpen has allowed the fourth-most home runs (79) and ranks dead last in ERA (5.61).
2. TOR Alejandro Kirk (+560) vs. Boston Red Sox
- A bit of a long shot here, but Kirk is 6-for-17 (.353) with four home runs in his career against Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA). Such success is hard to ignore.
- Giolito is allowing 1.16 HR/9 to right-handed batters.
- Of Giolito’s 17 home runs allowed this season, 11 have come on the road.
