Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel’s MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/23)

Batter up! It’s MLB Dinger Tuesday over on FanDuel Sportsbook, and SportsGrid has your best home run bets ready for the occasion!

Leading off: Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson in the second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL Matt Olson (+340) vs. Washington Nationals

Olson leads the Braves with 28 home runs this season.

this season. The veteran has hit six home runs in his last 15 games , three of those coming against the Nationals .

, . Across 56.1 IP , left-handed batters are slugging .477 with ten home runs against Nationals starter Brad Lord (5-8, 4.18 ERA) , a rate of 1.60 HR/9 .

, are with against Nationals starter , a rate of . Over his last seven starts , Lord has posted a bloated 6 .31 ERA while giving up five home runs .

, Lord has posted a bloated while giving up . Olson boasts a 40.3% hard-hit rate and a 42.9% fly ball rate against RHP .

and a . Washington’s bullpen has allowed the fourth-most home runs (79) and ranks dead last in ERA (5.61).

2. TOR Alejandro Kirk (+560) vs. Boston Red Sox

A bit of a long shot here, but Kirk is 6-for-17 (.353) with four home runs in his career against Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA) . Such success is hard to ignore .

in his career against Red Sox starter . . Giolito is allowing 1.16 HR/9 to right-handed batters.

to right-handed batters. Of Giolito’s 17 home runs allowed this season, 11 have come on the road.

