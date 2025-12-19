Wild Three-Team Trade Sends Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates Finally Land Their Power Bat — and the Betting Outlook Changes

The Pirates have been chasing a big bat all offseason, and while it didn’t come via a Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) signing, they finally got what they needed.

In a three-team blockbuster involving the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, the Pirates acquired Brandon Lowe, along with Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery, in exchange for right-hander Mike Burrows. Houston facilitated the deal by sending Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito to Tampa Bay, while Burrows headed to the Astros.

It’s a complicated trade on paper — but from a Pirates perspective, the logic is simple: they added real offense.

And for bettors, that matters immediately.

What the Pirates Are Getting — and Why It Matters

Lowe Brings the Missing Power

Brandon Lowe is the centerpiece, and he’s exactly the type of bat Pittsburgh has lacked.

In 2025, Lowe hit 31 home runs with 83 RBI in just 134 games, easily surpassing the Pirates’ internal power output. For context, Oneil Cruz led the team with 20 homers, and Bryan Reynolds topped the club with 73 RBI.

Lowe now gives Pittsburgh:

A legitimate middle-of-the-order threat

A bat capable of clearing 20+ homers annually , with a 39-HR season already on his résumé

Positional flexibility at second base, first base, or DH

From a betting standpoint, Lowe immediately raises:

Team total ceilings

Over viability in favorable matchups

The Pirates’ Wild Card long-shot appeal

For the first time in years, opposing pitchers can’t simply pitch around Reynolds.

Jake Mangum Raises the Floor of the Lineup

The Pirates didn’t just add power — they added competence.

Mangum is coming off a strong rookie season, hitting .296/.330/.368 while playing quality defense at all three outfield spots. He doesn’t bring much power, but that’s not why Pittsburgh acquired him.

Mangum profiles as:

A high-end fourth outfielder

A frequent starter against certain matchups

A contact-oriented bat that reduces empty at-bats

For bettors, players like Mangum matter because they stabilize lineups. Fewer strikeouts and better defense mean fewer surprise innings — which shows up in totals and live betting.

Mason Montgomery Is a High-Variance Bullpen Bet

The final Pirates addition is left-hander Montgomery, who posted a 5.67 ERA in his first full MLB season but struck out 30.1% of hitters.

The appeal is obvious:

98.7 MPH from the left side

A quality slider

Bat-missing ability that plays late in games

The concern is command.

Pittsburgh has been searching for high-leverage bullpen arms all offseason, and Montgomery fits the exact profile of a pitcher who could take a leap with refinement. From a betting perspective, that introduces volatility — but also upside in late-game scenarios.

What the Pirates Gave Up — and Why They Could Afford It

Mike Burrows Was Valuable, but Expendable

To land three big-league contributors, the Pirates gave up Burrows — and only Burrows.

Burrows posted a 3.94 ERA across 96 innings as a rookie in 2025, making 19 starts and striking out 97 batters. That’s a solid profile, especially with six years of control remaining.

But this trade highlights a key reality: starting pitching carries massive market value.

Pittsburgh dealt from an area of relative depth and turned one controllable starter into:

A 30-HR bat

A useful outfielder

A high-upside bullpen arm

That’s a win in roster construction terms.

Why Houston Made Sense as the Third Team

Astros Needed Stability Behind Hunter Brown

Houston didn’t need flash — they needed innings.

With Lance McCullers coming off another injury-plagued season, Cristian Javier returning from Tommy John surgery, and Ryan Weiss arriving from the KBO, the Astros’ rotation carried real risk.

Mike Burrows offers:

League-average production

The ability to eat innings

Cost-controlled stability

If Burrows gives Houston 140 innings with an ERA near what he posted in Pittsburgh, this trade works for them — even at a steep prospect cost.

What Houston Gave Up Was Significant

The Astros sent Melton and Brito to Tampa Bay — their No. 4 and No. 5 prospects.

Melton projects as a potential fourth outfielder with speed and defense, while Brito carries extreme upside. In fact, Aram Leighton recently noted that Brito “has the highest upside of any arm in the Astros system.”

For a thin farm system, that’s a big gamble — but innings have value, and Houston is betting Burrows provides them.

Tampa Bay’s Perspective: Value Conversion and Payroll Relief

Rays Turn Lowe Into Depth and Flexibility

The Rays were never likely to prioritize Burrows. Instead, they used this deal to:

Swap Mangum for Melton

Add a high-upside arm in Brito

Clear $11.5 million in salary by moving Lowe

Melton could quickly replace Mangum’s defensive and speed value, with more power upside if Tampa Bay’s development staff unlocks it.

Brito is the true upside play — a classic Rays pitching project.

What the Rays Gave Up Was Calculated

Brandon Lowe was the best player in the deal, but his contract suppressed his trade value. Montgomery, while intriguing, fits the exact type of reliever Tampa Bay routinely churns through.

For the Rays, this trade was about:

Reallocating payroll

Adding developmental upside

Maintaining roster flexibility

That’s standard operating procedure.

Betting Bottom Line: Pirates Finally Changed the Equation

This trade doesn’t make the Pirates favorites — but it changes how they should be priced.

Brandon Lowe gives Pittsburgh real power. Mangum raises the floor. Montgomery adds bullpen upside. All of that matters across:

Season win totals

Game-to-game totals

Long-shot Wild Card futures

The Pirates have been talking about competing.

Now, they’ve finally backed it up with a move that forces betting markets to take them seriously.