Miller throws heat to lone batter, pitching breaks records at All-Star Game

After answering a host of questions on media day, many of them asking his thoughts about a possible trade, San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller and representative at the 2026 All-Star Game went out and did what he has done all season for the Brown and Gold.

The National League’s saves leader was called upon to face just one batter to start the ninth inning and got a strikeout, as the America League All-Stars rode a three-run first inning to a 4-0 win over the National League All-Stars on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Pitching was the standout for the evening, as the National League was limited to just three hits — one more than the fewest in All-Star Game history set by the NL in 1990. The AL set a new All-Star Game record with 15 strikeouts, and the sides broke the combined strikeouts record with 27 punch-outs.

The lone batter Miller faced was Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami, whom he pumped four consecutive fastballs against — all of them over 100 MPH. All three swings failed to make contact, as Miller overpowered the Majors’ second-highest first-year home run hitter. It was the first time he and Murakami faced off.

Miller extended his career All-Star numbers to 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and 11 of his 16 offerings going for strikes after having earned the win as a member of the Athletics in 2024. His appearance was the shortest appearance by a Padres representative since Kirby Yates did not appear despite being selected in 2019.

The only other run for the American League came in the eighth inning when Chicago White Sox third baseman hit a second deck solo home run off LA Dodger pitcher Justin Wrobleski.

American League starter Dylan Cease, coming off his first return series to San Diego as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, struck out Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto before Freddie Freeman drew a nine-pitch walk in the bottom of the first. Cease closed it out with a third K, getting CJ Abrams to whiff on a low slider.

The two selections for the Padres opponents in their first series out of the break, Kansas City, played important roles in the with for the AL.

Starting shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got the second plate appearance with a runner in scoring position in the opening inning against NL starter Cristopher Sánchez. After falling behind in the count 1-2, he was able to work a walk to load the bases.

Witt tops the AL in stolen bases (30). For the Royals, he’s team-high in hits (103, fourth in the AL), doubles (22 tied for third in AL), walks (39), runs (51) and batting average (.286, ninth in the AL), while slotting second on KC with in RBI (39) and tied for second-most in home runs (13).

Back-to-back hits by representatives from the Yankees opened the scoring, as first Cody Bellinger hit a two-RBI single back up the middle and then Ben Rice followed with another knock up the middle. Rice’s stroke plated Witt, as the AL scored three runs and sent eight to the plate to open the game. Bellinger was awarded the Ted Williams MVP award.

Michael Wacha, the righty pitcher and second representative for the Royals, was called upon in the third inning. He struck out Andy Pages, getting a whiff on an inside changeup, and then Drake Baldwin with a fastball painting the black on the outside. Wacha completed his one-two-three effort by getting Schwarber to ground out.

Witt joined the FOX broadcast on field, praising Wacha’s changeup and his fastball with good verticality, as well as a cutter and slider to mix everything up, praising the veteran as a teammate.

The last start by Wacha (5-7, 3.77 ERA) was on July 9, giving up six runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings in a loss at the New York Mets. He projects to be the starter for the third game of the Padres’ series at the Royals according to FanGraphs.

San Diego comes out of the break with a three-series and 10-day road trip. After opening with three against the Royals it’ll be a four-game set in Atlanta before closing the trip out with three games in Miami.