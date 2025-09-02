MLB 3-Game Parlay | Yankees, Mariners, Cubs Picks and Best Bets Today

‌



Tonight’s three-leg MLB parlay features a trio of spots where recent form, pitching matchups, and advanced metrics all point to value. The Mariners send breakout right-hander Bryan Woo to the mound in Tampa, where he just handled the Rays a few weeks back. In Chicago, Shota Imanaga looks to quiet a Braves offense that’s missing its firepower, while the Cubs’ lineup keeps rolling. And in Houston, the Yankees’ elite offense and Aaron Judge’s historic season collide with a struggling Framber Valdez. With Max Fried giving New York stability, this ticket combines sharp pitching and lineup edges for a well-rounded card.

Let’s roll.

Where to Watch Rays vs Mariners

Ballpark: George M. Steinbrenner Field

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Where to Watch: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW Follow: SportsGrid App ( Google Play Store or Apple Store )

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Spread: SEA -1.5 (-126) | Total: 7.5

Moneyline: SEA -116 | TB -102

Leg 1: Mariners Moneyline -116

After stumbling a bit lately, the Seattle Mariners desperately try to get back in the AL West race, as they have dropped to three games back of the leaders, the Houston Astros. They’ll have the right pitcher on the mound facing a Tampa Bay Rays team he’s recently bested.

Bryan Woo takes the mound tonight looking for his MLB-best 20th quality start of the season. The right-hander has turned 2025 into his breakout campaign, already setting a new career high with 166 strikeouts across 164.2 innings. He’s also already set personal bests in both wins (12) and opponent batting average, which sits at an impressive .207.

The M’s budding ace has already seen these Rays just three weeks ago, where he went six innings, allowed three earned runs, while striking out nine on his way to a win. You may want to check out Woo’s strikeout prop for tonight, where the over on 5.5 sits at -136. Given the way the 25-year-old is rolling, another strong outing against Tampa Bay feels very much on the table.

Offensively, Seattle has been quietly steady. The Mariners rank 12th in MLB in runs scored (4.6 per game) and check in with a .729 OPS, also landing them just outside the top 10. They’re also 11th in slugging percentage at .411. As trade deadline additions, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez continue to get acclimated in Seattle, this offense should trend upwards.

I like Seattle to bounce back after dropping yesterday’s opener, as they really need a series win in Tampa, as their division crown hopes are fading.

Where to Watch Braves vs Cubs

Ballpark: Wrigley Field

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Where to Watch: MARQ, FDSSO

MARQ, FDSSO Follow: SportsGrid App ( Google Play Store or Apple Store )

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Spread: CHC -1.5 (+125) | Total: 8

Moneyline: ATL +142 | CHC -168

Leg 2: Cubs Runline +126

The Chicago Cubs look to secure a series victory over the Atlanta Braves after taking last night’s opener in extra innings. They have the right starting pitcher deployed to get the job done.

Chicago sends Shota Imanaga to the mound, who has again had a stellar campaign in his second year in the league. Imanaga has pitched to a 3.08 ERA while besting his outstanding rookie numbers, putting up a 0.93 WHIP and a .203 opponents’ batting average. The Japanese hurler has really settled in lately, going six straight starts allowing three or fewer runs. Imanaga’s pitching run value score of 15 puts him in the top nine percent of big league pitchers, while his offspeed run value number of five lands him in the top eight percent. He’ll get an Atlanta offense that just hasn’t looked right most of the season.

Atlanta’s lineup just hasn’t been able to find a rhythm without its cornerstone bats. With Austin Riley lost for the year and Ronald Acuña Jr. in and out of the mix, the Braves have struggled to generate sustained production. Over the last month, they’ve posted only a .408 slugging percentage and a .739 OPS—numbers that slot them right around league average. That dip in punch reflects a season-long theme: their .250 expected batting average sits squarely in the middle of the pack and well below the lofty standards this group has set in recent years.

Meanwhile, the offense across the diamond is anything but average.

Powered by Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago has been one of the best-hitting teams in the league this season. The Cubs sit sixth in runs scored (4.9 per game), eighth in OPS (.750), and are in the top 10 in team batting average (.250). Chicago’s 188 home runs are good for eighth, with Tucker providing 21 and Crow-Armstrong launching 28. Chicago’s advanced analytics suggest the Cubbies have just scratched the surface.

Chicago sits second in expected batting average at .266, suggesting some of those outs may start falling as hits. The Cubs also sport a .463 expected slugging percentage, which ranks them second in all of baseball and is 33 points higher than their actual slugging mark. Chicago’s .345 xwOBA puts them fourth, and its .398 xwOBACON ranks them tied for fifth. Looking at their swing metrics, it’s easy to see that the boys of Wrigley make quality contact. They sit fourth with a 10.1% barrel rate and a launch angle of 15.3, which lands them sixth among Major League teams.

I like the Cubs to get to Joey Wentz (4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) tonight, and Imanaga to shut down the Braves offense to nab us a multi-run victory.

Where to Watch Yankees vs Astros

Ballpark: Daikin Park

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Where to Watch: TBS, SCHN, YES

TBS, SCHN, YES Follow: SportsGrid App ( Google Play Store or Apple Store )

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Spread: NYM -1.5 (+146) | Total: 7.5

Moneyline: NYY -118| HOU +100

Leg 3: Yankees Moneyline -118

The New York Yankees will try to bounce back after getting routed in the series opener, after the Houston Astros scored 10 on them last night. As always, they will have to do it with their bats.

New York’s offense has been the gold standard by every advanced measure. The Yankees lead the league in expected slugging at .474, pace the field in expected wOBA on contact at .417, and sit first overall in expected wOBA at .349. They’re also the hardest-hitting lineup in baseball by the metrics that matter: tops in the AL in hard-hit rate (45.9%), first in baseball in barrel rate (11.8%), and average exit velocity (90.8 mph). The result? A steady 5.2 runs per game, good for the top mark in MLB.

New York also punishes left-handed pitching, which is bad news for Astros starter Framber Valdez. The Yankees lead the league with a .791 OPS against southpaws, to go along with a .339 OBP, which ranks second in all of baseball. Their .452 slugging percentage, facing LHP, also tops MLB. Adding to New York’s case is the fact that Valdez hasn’t looked quite right lately. Take away his start against the lowly Colorado Rockies, and you have a four-game stretch where the veteran hurler went 0-3 while giving up 31 hits and 19 earned runs. One of those losses came at the hands of the Yankees, when they lit him up for four runs over 5.2 innings three weeks ago.

Across the diamond, Max Fried has been all New York could have asked for after coming over in the offseason from Atlanta. The veteran lefty has pitched to a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts in 162 innings. Fried’s pitching run value score of 17 lands him in the top seven percent of arms, and his fastball run value of 15 puts him in the top six percent. He’ll have baseball’s best hitter providing run support tonight.

Aaron Judge is playing on a different plane altogether. The Yankees’ superstar is hitting .324, blasting 43 homers, and driving in 97 runs—numbers that have him flirting with a Triple Crown. The advanced profile is even scarier: Judge owns the league’s best xwOBA (.451) and xSLG (.697), miles ahead of Shohei Ohtani in second place. He ranks second in adjusted exit velocity (98.2 mph), leads the majors in batting run value (58), and is redefining hard contact with a 24.2% barrel rate, 55.6% hard-hit rate, and 95 mph average exit velocity. Simply put, pitchers aren’t finding solutions—just new ways to look overmatched.

I like the Yankees to lengthen Valdez’s struggles, while Fried keeps Houston’s bats in check.

MLB 3-Game Parlay Payout: +677 Odds