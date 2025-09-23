MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday’s Top 2 Betting Picks (September 23)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB season has hit the September stretch run, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities leading into October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Where to Watch: CHSN, YES

CHSN, YES Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Spread: NYY -1.5 (-110) | Total: 9 (+100/-122)

NYY -1.5 (-110) | 9 (+100/-122) Moneyline: CWS +188 | NYY -225

With the end of MLB’s regular season on the horizon, I have my eye on a classic American League matchup in the Bronx. For Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox are visiting the New York Yankees; Shane Smith and Luis Gil are slated as projected starters.

Gil has not performed very well since returning to the Majors. Throughout nine starts in 2025, he’s been rocked for a 5.70 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA). Conversely, the rookie Smith has been much more consistent in the current campaign, displaying a 4.34 FIP over 27 starts.

Quietly, the ChiSox have been the top cover team in baseball this year. Entering tonight’s bid at Yankee Stadium, Chicago is tagged with a 90-66 ATS record, which translates to a 57.7% win rate on the run line. Meanwhile, the Yanks have gone 74-82 (47.4%) ATS in 2025.

I am on the underdog White Sox to cover in this scenario. Although not a daunting offense, Chicago’s lineup has been more productive on the road (.683 OPS) compared to at home (.666 OPS). Lastly, their bullpen (4.04 ERA) has been slightly better than New York’s (4.50 ERA).

Best Bet: White Sox +1.5 (-110)

Ballpark: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Where to Watch: NBCSBA, FDSNMW

NBCSBA, FDSNMW Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Spread: SF -1.5 (+105) | Total: 7.5

SF -1.5 (+105) | 7.5 Moneyline: STL +168 | SF -200

Flipping over to the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals are out west to play the San Francisco Giants. Expect to see fellow righties Andre Pallante and Logan Webb on the bump Tuesday night.

Webb has churned out another incredibly reliable campaign for the Giants. He’s tossed an MLB-high 199 innings to this point, carrying a sharp 3.15 SIERA. Across the way, Pallante has not enjoyed the same level of prowess in 2025, displaying a career-worst 1.44 WHIP.

Despite summer concluding yesterday, the weather tonight will be as warm as it gets in San Francisco. That should significantly improve hitting conditions at the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. From there, it should be noted that Webb has labored at home recently—he’s allowed 13 combined runs over his last three outings by the bay.

The Giants and Cardinals were also in action on Monday evening. In that contest, St. Louis came from behind to win by a score of 6-5. Overall, that gives the Red Birds a 3-1 record against the Giants throughout four head-to-head games this season. In that sample, we observed an average of 8.25 runs per game.

All signs point toward over 7.5 runs for Tuesday’s romp in San Francisco. Additionally, neither side here is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention (yet). Both dugouts are essentially playing for their respective seasons every night going forward; prepare for the Giants and Cardinals to leave it all out on the field.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the baseball diamond: play ball!

