MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 3 Days Left
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Toronto Blue Jays
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 3
AL East Magic Number: 3
The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their playoff spot last weekend, but are not making it easy on themselves to wrap up the division or a bye. Toronto dropped two of three to the Boston Red Sox, but were able to avoid the sweep with a 6-1 victory last night. The New York Yankees won again, too, so they are still tied atop the AL East, going into baseball's final weekend. Toronto owns the tiebreakers against the Yanks, so they have that, but it's getting a little too close for comfort for a team that's had a solid lead atop the division most of the season.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Tampa Bay Rays
Arizona Diamondbacks
Elimination Tragic Number: 2
Last night's 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers could end up being the Arizona Diamondbacks' most costly defeat of the year. Both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds won, dropping the Snakes a game back of Cincy and two back of New York in the race for the NL's final playoff spot. No one expected Arizona to be even here after their fire sale at the trade deadline, but they are, although it seems like the mountain top may be too high to reach
'Zona split its season series with the Mets, but will have the second tiebreaker. However, the Reds have the tiebreaker over the D-backs. Winning out looks like the only way the D-backs have a snowball's chance in, well, Arizona.
Remaining Games: 3 at San Diego Padres
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Cincinnati Reds
Elimination Tragic Number: 3
Once thought to be dead and buried, the Cincinnati Reds are very much alive in the NL wild card race. Cincinnati has clawed its way and briefly held the final berth over the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. As quickly as it came, it went, as the Reds dropped their first two games of the series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, salvaging the final game against the Buccos last night keeps the Reds within striking distance of the Mets for the final playoff berth in the National League.
They go into their final weekend a game back of New York, while holding the tiebreaker edge over them. The Reds also have the tiebreaker over the D-backs. A sweep in Milwaukee, who has very little to play for, would put the Reds in a decent spot.
Remaining Games: 3 at Milwaukee Brewers
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.
New York Mets
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 3
Despite a late collapse, the New York Mets are doing what they have to do in the final week of the season. Capping off a series win over the Chicago Cubs last night allows the Mets to control their own destiny. If New York wins out, they are in. The Amazins sit a game up on the Cincinnati Reds and two clear of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but don't hold tiebreakers over either of them.
If they can hold their ground in South Beach, the Mets should be alright.
Remaining Games: 3 at Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 0
The San Diego Padres punched their playoff ticket with a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. They no longer have a shot at the division, but they still have an outside chance at hosting in the first round. The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks last night, while all the idle Padres could do was sit and watch. On the positive side the, Chicago Cubs dropped their game to the New York Mets so San Diego picked up a half game.
The Friars go into the final weekend two games behind Chicago for the top wild-card spot. Since they split the season series, the tiebreaker will come to division record, where San Diego currently holds the edge. The Padres went 29-20 against the NL West, while the Cubs have so far gone 27-22 vs the Central. Both teams have divisional series to finish off the season.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Chicago Cubs
Home Wild Card Team Magic Number: 2
The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will play in the wild-card round; only home-field advantage is up for grabs. The Cubbies are two games up on the Padres to be the top wild card team and host their first round series with the Friars.
If it comes down to tiebreakers, as mentioned in the previous slide, it will ultimately be determined by division record. San Diego has two games on Chicago as far as division records go, but it will be decided this weekend as the Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cubs face an old NL Central foe.
Remaining Games: 3 vs St. Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers
NL West Magic Number: 0
The defending World Series champions have guaranteed themselves a playoff spot, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have wrapped up yet another division crown. LA claimed the NL West with an 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks last night. The blue and white are locked into their position as the third-ranked division winner in the National League and can't earn a bye. LA will play whoever the final wild card team is, between the D-backs, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Mets.
Remaining Games: 3 at Seattle Mariners
Philadelphia Phillies
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 0
The Philadelphia Phillies are still gunning for their first World Series title with this iteration, after losing to the Houston Astros in 2022. They have already taken a giant step towards that chance by wrapping up the NL East, clinching a playoff spot, and securing a first-round bye earlier this week. It's now take-it-easy time as they heal up and strategize for a deep playoff run.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros
Elimination Tragic Number: 2
We've seen a lot of collapses among once mighty teams in playoff positions this season, and the Houston Astros are no different. They come into the final week of the season licking their wounds after getting humbled by a home sweep at the hands of the worst team they could have been swept by, the Seattle Mariners. Not only is the division now gone, with the M's clinching the AL West this week, but the Astros are looking less and less like a playoff team.
The Astros finally got a win last night, besting the Athletics 11-5. However, the current wild card occupant, the Detroit Tigers, also won, avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. So, Houston remains on the outside looking in, one game back of the Tigers and Cleveland. To make matters worse, the 'Stros don't own tiebreakers over the AL Central-leading Guardians or Detroit, and their tragic number is down to two.
Houston, we still have a problem.
Remaining Games: 3 at Los Angeles Angels
Detroit Tigers
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 2
The Detroit Tigers finally stopped their eight-game skid, while avoiding a sweep at the very team they are fighting tooth and nail with for a playoff spot and the division crown, the Cleveland Guardians. After being swept by Cleveland last week, the Tigers salvaged the final head-to-head meeting, picking up the 4-2 win last night. Even though they are tied with 86-73 records, Cleveland has the tiebreaker over Detroit, and at this point sits atop the AL Central.
Detroit's saving grace could be that the Houston Astros are playing as badly as they are. It may come down to the wild card, where Detroit holds the tiebreaker over Houston, who are currently on the outside looking in, a game back of the Tigers, and also on the wrong side of a tiebreaker with Cleveland.
Remaining Games: 3 at Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 1
While their AL East division winner dreams may be far-fetched, the Boston Red Sox took the first two games of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays, but sealed their fate after dropping the final game of the set last night. Boston now drops to four back with three to go, and that math just ain't in the Red Sox's favor.
Their route to a playoff spot looks to be through the wild card, currently holding onto the second spot with two games on the Houston Astros and one on the Detroit Tigers. Boston also holds the tiebreaker over the 'Stros and the Cleveland Guardians, should the Guardians drop back into wild card territory. They do not, however, have the tiebreaker against the Tigers. Throw all that out, as Boston has its destiny in its own hands. Just one more win and they head to the postseason.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 0
AL East Magic Number: 4
Sitting in the top wild card spot, the New York Yankees officially clinched their playoff spot earlier this week, after beating the Chicago White Sox. The Bronx Bombers also stepped closer to their shot at the AL East crown, pulling even atop the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams won last night, so it just works out as a shortening of New York's time to chase, as Toronto owns the tiebreaker. Whoever wins the division will also grab the bye.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Baltimore Orioles
Cleveland Guardians
AL Central Magic Number: 3
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 2
The Cleveland Guardians finally cooled off a bit, failing to get the sweep over the Detroit Tigers last night. In the process, Detroit halted its eight-game losing streak and its status quo for Cleveland, as the Houston Astros also picked up a win last night. Even with identical records, Cleveland sits in the big chair in the AL Central, as they hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers.
Not that it's looking like they need it, but the Guardians also hold the tiebreaker over Astros, as they sit one game up on Houston.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 0
AL West Magic Number: 0
The Seattle Mariners have just straight-up gotten the job done in the second half of the season. A sweep of the Houston Astros last week secured them a playoff spot and effectively clinched the division crown, and last night they clinched a first-round bye. Seattle wrapped up the sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 6-2 victory, their seventh straight.
Seattle is now one game back of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the best record in the AL, and has a real shot at finishing as the top seed in the Junior Circuit.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 3
AL East Magic Number: 3
The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their playoff spot last weekend, but are not making it easy on themselves to wrap up the division or a bye. Toronto dropped two of three to the Boston Red Sox, but were able to avoid the sweep with a 6-1 victory last night. The New York Yankees won again, too, so they are still tied atop the AL East, going into baseball's final weekend. Toronto owns the tiebreakers against the Yanks, so they have that, but it's getting a little too close for comfort for a team that's had a solid lead atop the division most of the season.
Remaining Games: 3 vs Tampa Bay Rays
Arizona Diamondbacks
Elimination Tragic Number: 2
Last night's 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers could end up being the Arizona Diamondbacks' most costly defeat of the year. Both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds won, dropping the Snakes a game back of Cincy and two back of New York in the race for the NL's final playoff spot. No one expected Arizona to be even here after their fire sale at the trade deadline, but they are, although it seems like the mountain top may be too high to reach
'Zona split its season series with the Mets, but will have the second tiebreaker. However, the Reds have the tiebreaker over the D-backs. Winning out looks like the only way the D-backs have a snowball's chance in, well, Arizona.
Remaining Games: 3 at San Diego Padres
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.