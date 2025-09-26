MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 3 Days Left

Arizona Diamondbacks

Elimination Tragic Number: 2

Last night's 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers could end up being the Arizona Diamondbacks' most costly defeat of the year. Both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds won, dropping the Snakes a game back of Cincy and two back of New York in the race for the NL's final playoff spot. No one expected Arizona to be even here after their fire sale at the trade deadline, but they are, although it seems like the mountain top may be too high to reach

'Zona split its season series with the Mets, but will have the second tiebreaker. However, the Reds have the tiebreaker over the D-backs. Winning out looks like the only way the D-backs have a snowball's chance in, well, Arizona.

Remaining Games: 3 at San Diego Padres

