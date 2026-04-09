MLB Power Rankings 2026: The Top 10 Players in Baseball Right Now

Sound Off in the Comments

Join the Debate: Who’s Your Top 3?

I know, I know. You’re already scrolling down to tell me that I disrespected your team’s ace or that Aaron Judge should be #1 until the sun burns out. But the 2026 season is a new beast, and the metric darlings are taking over. From Ohtani's two-way return to Witt Jr.’s elite speed, the talent pool is deeper than ever.

We want to hear from you: Did I leave off on base and slugging machine Kyle Schwarber? (Yes, it hurt me too.)

Is Tarik Skubal officially the best pitcher in the world after back-to-back Cys?

Who did I snub that is going to make me look like an absolute casual by July?

Drop a comment with your Top 3 and tell us who your sharp picks are for 2026 AL and NL MVP!