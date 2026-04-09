Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 1 hour ago

Robert Stephenson Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss 2026 Season

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson will miss the rest of the 2026 season, the Angels announced Wednesday. 

Stephenson underwent surgery to repair ligament and flexor damage in his right elbow after being placed on the 60-day Injured List late in Spring Training with elbow inflammation. 

“It wasn’t like anything I’d really felt before,” Stephenson said after suffering the injury (via Steve Stockmar of MLB.com). “It didn’t feel exactly like a torn UCL. It didn’t feel exactly like the nerve stuff at the end of last year. It’s just something different.”

An Empty Contract

In 2024, Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million contract with a $2.5 million club option for 2027. At the time, Stephenson was coming off a stellar season with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he pitched in relief in 42 games with a 2.35 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 180 ERA+. 

The move was meant to add a dependable middleman to an Angels bullpen that deeply needed one, but injuries have kept Stephenson from being that. With him out for this season, Stephenson will have played just 10 games over the course of his three-season contract. 

Injury History

He missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024 and he appeared in just 10 games in 2025 due to bicep and further elbow issues. 

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome over the past winter was the initial injury concern with the $33 million man, but elbow problems have proved once again to be the most recurring problem. 

“This guy wants to pitch. He wants to be good. Up until he had that setback in Spring Training, he was in a good spot mentally. He was excited. He was happy to be back on the mound,” Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. “It’s heartbreaking. You think about the feelings of a player. That’s the first thing I go to is the person and all the stuff he’s been through.” 

With Stephenson looking healthy again in Spring Training, he was slated to be a major part of the bullpen that the Angels were expecting back in 2024. Missing him leaves a relief core that was already strapped for depth, missing what would have been a key piece. 

“He definitely would have been one of our key guys. So, anytime you lose a guy like Bob, it’s tough,” Suzuki said. “You’ve just got to figure out a way to get it done.”

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
T-Wolves covered +12.5, O 231.5
MIN

MIN

120

ORL

ORL

132

Final
Pistons covered -22.5, O 223.5
MIL

MIL

111

DET

DET

137

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 6 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg (-210) Still Maintains Lead
NBA · 1 day ago
Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg (-210) Still Maintains Lead
Rookie of the Year Race Heats Up Between Flagg & Knueppel
NBA · 2 days ago
Rookie of the Year Race Heats Up Between Flagg & Knueppel
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg vs. Kon Knueppel
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg vs. Kon Knueppel
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
NBA · 1 week ago
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 1 week ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds