MLB Top 10 Power Rankings Right Now

As the 2025 MLB regular season winds down, now is a great time to look at the league’s best as we gear up for October baseball.

Here are our top ten power rankings:

1. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 95-62

Why They’re Here: Locked in as NL Central champs for the third straight year and likely home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Strong rotation led by Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.68 ERA). They’ve been dominant all season.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 92-64

Why They’re Here: Clinched the NL East. Trea Turner‘s return boosts an already potent lineup headlined by Kyle Schwarber and his 53 home runs. Pitching depth gives them a strong postseason edge.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 88-68

Why They’re Here: Surging behind Shohei Ohtani‘s MVP-caliber play (53 HRs, 3.29 ERA in limited pitching starts). The rotation is stabilizing, but Will Smith‘s injury is a concern as they chase the NL West title.

4. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 90-66

Why They’re Here: First AL club to clinch a postseason berth. George Springer‘s resurgence (.953 OPS) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr‘s steady production have them on track for the AL East crown.

5. New York Yankees

Record: 88-68

Why They’re Here: Heating up late and sit just two games back of Toronto for first in the AL East. Aaron Judge is eyeing another 50-HR season and a potential batting title (.326 AVG). They have a favorable schedule to close out the year.

6. Chicago Cubs

Record: 88-68

Why They’re Here: Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Cade Horton‘s post-All-Star dominance (8-1, 0.93 ERA) makes them a threat, though Kyle Tucker’s injury is a concern.

7. Seattle Mariners

Record: 87-68

Why They’re Here: Likely AL West winners after sweeping the Astros. Cal Raleigh‘s monster year (58 HR, 121 RBI) has him in the thick of the AL MVP conversation.

8. Boston Red Sox

Record: 85-71

Why They’re Here: Garrett Crochet (17-5, 2.69 ERA) leads MLB in innings and strikeouts. The closing schedule is demanding, but their pitching makes them a scary Wild Card draw.

9. Cleveland Guardians

Record: 84-72

Why They’re Here: Red-hot with a recent 10-game win streak snapped. Jose Ramirez‘s third 30-30 season fuels their AL Central/Wild Card push, and the pitching staff boasts a 2.32 ERA this month.

10. Detroit Tigers

Record: 85-71

Why They’re Here: Slumping badly (lost 9 of 10), but Tarik Skubal‘s elite season (2.23 ERA) keeps them in the AL Central race. A pivotal series versus the Guardians looms.

