Padres see series finale slip away, can't hang on as Tampa Bay sweeps series

The final out was in Samad Taylor's glove just over the short wall for a would've-been final out, but as the the San Diego left fielder ran into the left field wall it slipped out for an agonizing game-tying home run.

It was just that kind of weekend at Tropicana Field for the San Diego, who after seeing a chance to salvage a win against the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays in regulation, couldn't hold a one-run lead in extras of a 5-4 loss that completed a frustrating sweep that also saw a pair of Padres ejections.

San Diego (72-65) spent the majority of the game leading thanks to a two-RBI single by Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning, as Robbie Ray threw a strong six innings. But the ill-fated game-tying home run by Jonny DeLuca, who finished with a game-high three RBI, and then Jorge Mateo's 11th inning single sealed the Tampa Bay (82-54) comeback.

"Things didn't go our way this series. That's part of it, the randomness of baseball, having to do back to back games, but we've got a lot of games ahead of us, we've got a series in Cincinnati ahead of us, so we have a chance. Everything we've desired about the season is still in front of us," manager Craig Stammen said.

As had been the trend for the series, when the Padres were able to push something across, the Rays were able to respond.

In the fourth inning Ty France drew a one-out walk and Jackson Merrill singled to right, with the throw to third allowing both to advance into scoring position. So with the infield in, Bogaerts' bounding ball found its way through short stop Taylor Walls to open the account. It would be the only hit with runners in scoring position by the Brown and Gold.

Ray had been cooking his first time through the order, getting a strike 'em out-throw 'em out double play against Junior Caminero as Freddy Fermin fired out Jonathan Arranda at second to end the first. Next inning, his lead off walk didn't hurt despite a sacrifice bunt as he got the next two, then in the third a two-out single went for naught.

But Caminero cracked his 37th home run of the season to start the fourth inning, 440 feet up the left field stands for what would be the only run that Ray allowed. the San Diego starter allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking three, with the long ball being his lone blemish. He had out-dueled Tampa starter Drew Rasmussen, who allowed the two runs on four hits with six K's and two walks in his six innings.

The he duo reinstated from the IL prior to the game, Taylor and Sung-Mun Song, added a run of insurance in the seventh. Taylor came on as a pinch-hitter for Dustin Harris led off by bunting for a single against reliever Cam Booser, then taking third on an error by first baseman Jonathan Aranda on a pick-off play. Song brought him home with a one-out sacrifice fly.

Fernando Tatis Jr. followed up by also trying to bunt for a single, but ran inside the first base line on the infield grass and Booser's throw to the bag that got away, but it was immediately indicated as an out by home plate umpire Tyler Jones. Tatis was visibly upset at runner's interference the call, pointedly gesturing and throwing his equipment as he headed back towards the dugout, ultimately getting himself ejected and then Stammen was also give the boot.

"It's one of the rules that we all know is not perfect in baseball, and it's hard to umpire that rule also, but it's an exciting play nonetheless, and I think in general baseball has got to figure out a way to make that play a little bit more umpired correctly in the way that 'does the runner running where the base is really effect the throw, and is that an advantage of the hitter or a disadvantage of the pitcher?'" Stammen said.

"From my perspective, if you're running at the base straight on and the throw doesn't touch you, it didn't really effect the play, it was a bad play by the pitcher, and gets off scot-free because of that, but that is my opinion about the rules of baseball, and any time that you're in the grass the umpires have the opportunity to call you out there and that's what they decided today."

Bradgley Rodriguez and Adrian Morejon each pitched clean innings out of the pen, with Morejon notching a strikeout to set the table for Mason Miller.

The All-Star closer allowed a lead-off single to Caminero, then struck out Liam Hicks and got a Chandler Simpson fly out before the unfortunate play in left on the game-tying home run.

"It's another nuance of this ball park that seems to be rearing it's ugly head against us, but there's nothing we can do about it except bounce back and make the next play, we made a lot of plays after that, and we'll continue to do that throughout the rest of the season," Stammen said.

After the scoreless tenth, a two-strikeout, one walk inning from Yuki Matsui, the Padres had Manny Machado on as a ghost runner in the 11th and he was immediately able to advance to third when Tyler Wells threw a wild pitch. France brought him in with a sacrifice fly to right field.

David Morgan, who had made his return to the Majors prior to the series and got a pair of outs in the Friday game, struck out Caminero to start the 11th, but allowed a Hicks single. Kenny Piper replaced Hicks on the basepaths and stole second. prompting a intentional walk to load the bases. DeLuca reached on a fielding error by Bogaerts and Mateo would bag the game-winning hit.

San Diego did not lose ground in the NL Wild Card chase, as they remain half a game out of the final Wild Card as the Diamondbacks had an off day, after their Sunday game had been played as part of a double-header on Saturday, with San Francisco taking the second game 7-2.

Michael King (8-9, 3.23 ERA) will be called upon to help stop the skid when San Diego opens their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, who will counter with righty Brady Singer (5-12, 4.72 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 31 at Great American Ball Park.