Ranking MLB’s Top 20 Players in 2026: Baseball Power Rankings Right Now

Have Your Say! Who are Your Top 20 MLB Players?

Who are Your 2026 MLB Award Winners?

I know, I know. You’re already scrolling to the comments to tell me I’ve absolutely disrespected your team’s ace or that Aaron Judge should be parked at #1 until the Big Apple rots. But mark my words, the 2026 season is a different beast entirely. The metric darlings are officially dictating the terms of engagement, and the talent pool is so deep that we had to expand this list to 20 players to include the heavy hitters like Yordan Alvarez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the conversation.

From Shohei Ohtani’s full-time return to the mound putting lineups on tilt, to Bobby Witt Jr.’s elite speed/power combo, the standard for greatness has been raised. We’ve done the heavy lifting with our A-plus diagnostic skills, but now it's your turn to play GM.

Join the Debate: Who’s Your Top 3?

The New York Narrative: Did I rank Francisco Lindor high enough, or is he still the most underappreciated superstar in the city?

The Pitching Throne: Is Tarik Skubal officially the best pitcher on the planet after reeling in back-to-back elite hardware, or does Paul Skenes already own that title?

The "Casual" Check: Which of our new additions to the Top 20 is going to make this list look like an ancient scroll by the All-Star break?

The Song of Summer: Who is your locked-in pick for the 2026 AL and NL MVP right now? How about Cy Youngs?

Drop your picks in the comments and let us know who we missed!