Roki Sasaki struggles continue as Dodgers lock in rotation

LOS ANGELES — With the calendar turning and Opening Day looming, the Dodgers have done what contenders eventually must: make decisions, plant a flag, and trust their talent.

Manager Dave Roberts finalized his starting rotation this week, mapping out the first turn through what the organization hopes is another championship-caliber season:

Thu: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Fri: Emmet Sheehan

Sat: Tyler Glasnow

Mon: Roki Sasaki

Tue: Shohei Ohtani

It’s a group that blends star power, upside, and—at least in one case—unavoidable uncertainty.

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Built to contend, questions included

Let’s start with what’s stable.

Yamamoto gets the ball on Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, and nothing about his spring suggests hesitation. After a brief stint with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, he logged 9⅔ innings across three Cactus League outings, striking out 14 with just one walk. The command is there. The swing-and-miss is there.

Behind him, Sheehan gets the nod for Friday—World Series Ring Night, no less. That’s not a soft landing spot, but it’s an intentional one. The Dodgers believe the 26-year-old has taken a step forward. His spring (10⅔ innings, 11 strikeouts) showed flashes of improved velocity and sharper command, even if the walks (six) hint at work still to be done. This is a proving ground moment.

Glasnow slots in third, and in many ways, he’s the swing piece. When he’s on the mound, he’s frontline-caliber. The issue has never been stuff—it’s availability. The Dodgers don’t need him to be perfect; they need him to be present. If he can give them consistent innings, the rotation lengthens considerably.

Then comes the most fascinating—and fragile—piece of the puzzle.

Roki Sasaki: talent vs. timing

There’s no soft way to put it: Sasaki’s spring was rough.

An ERA north of 14.00. More walks than innings in key outings. A final appearance that unraveled almost immediately—hit batter, bases loaded, walk, no outs. Mechanical drift, inconsistent release, and an inability to command the zone defined much of his camp.

And yet, none of it changed the Dodgers’ plan.

“I don’t think that you can completely bank on or evaluate spring training or an exhibition game,” Roberts said. “But yeah, it hasn’t been great. It really hasn’t. And we know that. The standard needs to be better. He knows that. We know that. And now, it’s kinda go time, and see how he can perform when the lights come on.”

Roberts made that clear well before camp broke. Sasaki was making this rotation “no matter the results,” a statement that raised eyebrows externally but aligns with how the organization views development internally.

They are not micro-managing him. They are investing in him.

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Sasaki, for his part, hasn’t deflected. After his final spring outing, he acknowledged the issues plainly: mechanics off, results unacceptable, adjustments required. His perspective was equally telling—better for flaws to surface now than in games that count.

“Results weren’t good today, my mechanics were a little off, but I’ll keep improving.” Sasaki said after the game.

Still, the gap between philosophy and reality is where this gets interesting.

This isn’t a long-leash situation without consequences. The Dodgers can afford patience, but not prolonged instability. If Sasaki continues to struggle to find the strike zone once the season begins, the conversation shifts quickly from development to deployment.

Sasaki following his last spring start:

“I’m glad that my weaknesses showed up during spring training, so for the season, I guess I have no choice but to go at it with a fresh mindset again."

And waiting in the wings is Justin Wrobleski, who will open the season in the bullpen but is expected to transition into a starting role sooner rather than later. That’s not a coincidence—it’s insurance.

Ohtani looming, not lagging

Ohtani rounds out the rotation, slated for the fifth game as he continues building up after his own WBC schedule. He didn’t pitch during the tournament, but his first spring outing—4⅓ innings, one hit, four strikeouts—suggests the ramp-up is right on schedule.

There’s no concern about Ohtani’s ceiling. Only timing.

The Dodgers don’t need this rotation to be perfect in March. They need it to be formidable in October.

Yamamoto looks ready. Glasnow is a known quantity when healthy. Ohtani will be Ohtani. Sheehan offers upside. And Sasaki… represents both risk and reward in its purest form.

That’s the bet.

The Dodgers are betting that talent wins out, that early struggles don’t define a season, and that giving Sasaki room to fail now will pay dividends later.

It’s a defensible strategy. It’s also one that will be tested immediately. Because come Monday, when Sasaki takes the mound, the spring is over.