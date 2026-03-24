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MLB · 3 hours ago

Panda Express brings back $6 Panda Plate promotion for Dodgers home wins

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers fans will once again have a tasty incentive to celebrate victories at Dodger Stadium this season.

Panda Express announced the return of its popular in-season promotion tied to Dodgers home wins, offering fans a discounted meal following each victory in Los Angeles.

Beginning with the Dodgers’ home opener this week, fans can purchase a two-item Panda Plate for $6 the day after any Dodgers home win. The offer will run throughout the entire season, giving fans multiple chances to cash in as the team looks to contend for another postseason run.

The promotion is available exclusively to Panda Rewards members. Fans must redeem the deal through the Panda Express app by entering the code “DODGERSWIN” to unlock the discounted plate.

The returning offer has become a fan favorite in recent seasons, blending Southern California’s love for the Dodgers with one of the region’s most recognizable restaurant chains.

With high expectations surrounding the Dodgers this year, the promotion could be in frequent use as fans celebrate wins both at the ballpark and across Los Angeles.

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