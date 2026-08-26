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MLB · 1 hour ago

Sasaki heads to IL after Dodgers' walk-off loss in Atlanta

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

ATLANTA — The Dodgers had two chances to win this game. They had the bases loaded with nobody out in the seventh inning of a tie game. Then they loaded them again in the eighth.

Neither opportunity produced the go-ahead run. By the ninth, they were out of chances.

Ha-Seong Kim, hitting just .066 on the season, laced a full-count single off Tanner Scott to score the winning run, sending the Braves to a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

The loss dropped the Dodgers to 80-53 and gave Atlanta the series. For the second consecutive night, Scott surrendered the winning run. His season record remains 1-5 despite a 2.50 ERA. But the loss itself was not the biggest story of the night.

That was Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki is headed to the injured list after leaving Wednesday's start in the fourth inning with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

The right-hander departed with one out in the inning, already at 66 pitches, after allowing two runs in the inning and leaving two runners in scoring position. He finished with 3.1 innings, six hits, four earned runs, a home run, two walks and three strikeouts.

It was not Sasaki's best outing, and his stuff was not at its sharpest before the blister forced the Dodgers to make an early move.

The Dodgers had initially been waiting to see whether Sasaki could work through the issue, but the blister ultimately ended his night. Dave Roberts said after the game that Eric Lauer will likely return to the starting rotation to take Sasaki's next turn. That rotation decision now becomes another complication for a Dodgers team that has spent much of the second half trying to find consistency.

Wednesday was another example of how little margin for error the Dodgers have had against better competition. The Dodgers are now 6-15 against teams above .500 since the All-Star break. And this one was there for the taking.

Tommy Edman provided nearly all of the offensive damage for the Dodgers, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored.

Mookie Betts delivered an RBI single in the seventh to cut Atlanta's lead to 5-4. Then Edman drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 5-5.

It was a golden opportunity to take control. The Dodgers had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Instead, Kyle Tucker lined out without driving in a run, and Alek Thomas followed by grounding into a double play.

Just like that, the rally was over.

Another opportunity came in the eighth.

The Dodgers loaded the bases again, but Max Muncy couldn't deliver. After a nine-pitch at-bat in which he saw seven consecutive fastballs, Muncy waved at a splitter to end another promising threat.

The Dodgers could not help themselves in the game, leaving 11 men on base.

The Dodgers also lost its lead in the middle innings following a defensive lapse, turning what could have been a victory into another frustrating loss.

The Dodgers eventually pushed the game into the ninth tied at 5-5.

Scott got two outs. A single by Lane Thomas, then a walk to Austin Riley.

Then Kim came through.

Full count. Single. Walk-off.

For a team that had spent the night failing to capitalize on opportunity after opportunity, it was an appropriately cruel ending.

And yet, the result will likely take a back seat to the news surrounding Sasaki.

The Dodgers came to Atlanta needing to win the series.

They leave having lost it, with their rotation taking another hit and their recent struggles against winning teams becoming harder to ignore.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound Thursday with the Dodgers trying to avoid the sweep.

For now, though, the biggest concern is the blister on Sasaki's throwing hand, and how long it keeps one of the Dodgers most important arms away from the mound.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

+3.5

+134

O 35.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-3.5

-158

U 35.5

Aug 27 8:00 PM
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New England Patriots logo

NE

-2.5

-142

O 34.5

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CLE

+2.5

+120

U 34.5

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