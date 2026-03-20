Top 10 Best Players in the AL Central for the 2026 MLB Season

After a wild ending to the 2025 regular season that saw the Detroit Tigers blow a 15.5-game division lead to the surging Cleveland Guardians, who knows what this season has in store for the American League Central?

Despite not boasting three or more playoff teams for quite some time, it’s still a very competitive and tough division with some of the best players in baseball. Most teams in this division could be in contention for the top spot, but it will come down to how well their star players perform.

The AL Central may not be the most intense division in baseball, at least in recent years, but it boasts some of the league’s very best players at several positions.

Players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani dominate lists of the best players in the league, but how about the AL Central in particular? This division hasn’t seen an MVP winner in a full season (excl. 2020) since Miguel Cabrera in 2013, but it could certainly produce one very soon. This division is growing better by the year. Let’s take a look at the best players it has to offer.

Who Just Missed the Top 10?

Not earning a top-10 ranking doesn’t diminish players left off the list; it simply exemplifies those who made the cut as being a tier above the rest of their peers. Here’s who just missed:

Chicago White Sox – Munetaka Murakami

As one of the best hitters to come to MLB from Japan’s NPB, Munetaka Murakami is going to be one of the biggest stories to come out of the AL Central in 2026.

He has 241 career home runs and is a massive power threat, slashing .273/.379/.663 in 56 games last year for the Yakult Swallows. No, that .663 slugging percentage isn’t a typo; he just hit 22 home runs in 224 plate appearances in 2025.

He went 5-for-13 in spring training before leaving camp to represent Team Samurai Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he will be a dynamic force in this year’s Chicago White Sox lineup.

Chicago only won 60 games last season, but thanks to this free agent deal for Murakami and some moves to bolster their pitching staff, the White Sox will be an interesting team to watch. Murakami will be among the most intriguing players across MLB in 2026.

Detroit Tigers – Kevin McGonigle

Just Baseball’s No. 2 prospect in all of baseball is Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, who looks to be ready for a promotion to the big leagues and the chance to hunt down the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

McGonigle split his 2025 season between the High-A and Double-A affiliates of the Tigers, and he slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI in this span. He has been red hot in 16 spring training games this year too.

McGonigle’s skillset is simply ridiculous, entering this season with an incredible 70-grade hit tool, and he’s been putting it on full display. He belted his first home run of the spring off Luis Severino, and he’ll be doing a lot more of that this season.

Expect McGonigle to be a big X-factor for the Tigers in 2026 and beyond because this kid is special.

Kansas City Royals – Vinnie Pasquantino

The Pasquatch had a career year in 2025 for the Kansas City Royals, posting a .264/.323/.475 slashline with career-highs in home runs (32), RBI (113), doubles (33), and walks (49).

Pasquantino hit all his home runs to right field, and given the Royals’ changes to move in their left and right field walls, he’ll likely increase this total. He hit above .270 on fastballs and breaking balls in 2025, but struggled with offspeed pitches. Still, Pasquantino has proven he’s one of the better first basemen in baseball.

He served as Team Italy‘s captain for this year’s World Baseball Classic and led them to a surprisingly successful performance.

Pasquantino is a strong and solid first baseman who represents stability and consistency at the heart of the Royals’ lineup. He’s also really good at driving in Bobby Witt Jr., so the combination of the two essentially prints runs.

Minnesota Twins – Luke Keaschall

Luke Keaschall burst onto the MLB scene last season for the Minnesota Twins, posting 1.6 fWAR in just 49 games. He slashed a clean .302/.382/.445 with four home runs, 28 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 2025, and walked nearly as often as he struck out (19/29 K/BB ratio).

Out of all MLB hitters to tally at least 14 doubles and 14 stolen bases last season, he did so in the fewest number of games. The only other hitter within 40 games played of Keaschall was Jakob Marsee, who had a similarly strong end to the 2025 season.

Keaschall is an all-around talent who plays an average second base with what has been a well-above-average hitting ability and an 85th-percentile sprint speed. Minnesota’s second-round pick from the 2023 draft is going to be a shining light on a relatively unspectacular Twins team in 2026.

10. Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox

2025 Stats: 78 G, .273/.375/.411, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 125 wRC+, -3 FRV, 1.9 fWAR

Kyle Teel was one of the primary prospects traded to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade just over a year ago, and he ran away with their starting catcher role last season.

His 1.9 Baseball Reference WAR was the highest of any rookie catcher in franchise history, and he did that in only 78 games. He wasn’t amazing on the defensive side of the baseball, but given that it was his rookie season, it’d be fair to give him a bit of leniency.

His -7 Blocks Above Average certainly isn’t the best, and his -4 Defensive Run Value ranks in the bottom quarter of MLB fielders. Teel’s value comes more from his bat than anything, and when given the chance to hold a starting role for the White Sox, he will be a very solid option behind the plate.

Teel was recently pulled from Team Italy’s WBC game against the United States after legging out a double for his second extra-base hit of the game, though he was able to walk off the field under his own power, which is an encouraging sign. He will miss time with a hamstring strain, but hopefully, he’ll return to the White Sox at some point in April.

A healthy Kyle Teel is, without a doubt, a very important player for the White Sox in 2026.

9. Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox

2025 Stats: 71 G, .239/.311/.529, 21 HR, 55 RBI, 129 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR

Speaking of White Sox youngsters, Colson Montgomery was an absolute beast in 2025. He only factored into 71 games last year, but still slugged 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs at the plate.

Among rookie hitters since 2000 who appeared in fewer than 75 games, Montgomery only trails Matt Olson’s 2017 season in home runs hit.

His 2.7 fWAR led White Sox position players by a wide margin, with Kyle Teel’s 1.9 fWAR sitting in second place.

While Chicago was a very bad team in 2025, Montgomery being able to play a full season at the MLB level could help to change that in 2026. Only eight rookie shortstops have hit more home runs than Montgomery since 2000, and he’s only going to go up from here.

Montgomery hit five of his 21 home runs with an exit velocity of 110+ MPH, thanks to his 77.0 MPH average bat speed. Among hitters with at least 100 competitive swings, his bat speed was tied for 12th in MLB with none other than three-time MVP Aaron Judge. He put himself among the elite of the elite last season, so who knows what he could do with a full season of work.

8. Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 145 G, .256/.358/.387, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 4 SB, 113 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

Gleyber Torres had a very strong season in 2025, earning the opportunity to start the All-Star Game at second base for the American League.

Torres had the fourth-highest fWAR on the Tigers last year and continued his streak of consistent play, but with a bit more success in 2025 than in recent memory.

He reached 20+ doubles for a fifth consecutive season, slugged 15+ home runs for a fourth consecutive season, and drove in 50+ RBI for a fifth consecutive season.

Torres also reached 1000 career hits and earned himself a $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Tigers for the 2026 season. He proved to be one of Detroit’s most reliable postseason hitters, notching six hits, including three extra-base hits, in the team’s ALDS matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Torres has always gone under-the-radar, but in a Detroit lineup that features the likes of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Javier Báez, he is one of the most consistent hitters they’ve got.

With Kevin McGonigle very likely earning an MLB roster spot this season, Torres can serve as a strong mentor and stable presence up the middle for the Tigers in 2026. He’ll be looking to earn himself a big contract after this season, so expect big things from him this year.

7. Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 126 G, .278/.327/.425, 13 HR, 57 RBI, 109 wRC+, 12 FRV, 4.1 fWAR

Following Torres, another Tiger steals the No. 7 spot, and it’s their Gold Glove-winning catcher, Dillon Dingler.

Dingler was a force to be reckoned with in 2025, easily stealing the starting role from now-backup catcher Jake Rogers. He showed a strong hitting ability at the plate, batting .278 in his first full season in MLB and swatting 36 extra-base hits.

Among catchers who played as many or more games than Dingler last season (126), there were only five with more extra-base hits and only one with a better batting average (Alejandro Kirk). He’s not just a solid bat, though – he’s one of the best defenders in all of baseball. His +12 Fielding Run Value ranked in the 95th percentile of fielders, and he was one of four catchers to post +10 or more Blocks Above Average.

Dingler’s 4.1 fWAR was third among all catchers and led all Tigers hitters, and he did so in just 126 games. He’s a very appealing option at catcher and is the best at his position in the AL Central.

Detroit has a great young player at their disposal at a premium position, and this is likely only a taste of what Dingler is capable of. Besides, with a name like Dillon Dingler, it was impossible for him not to be an incredible player.

6. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

2025 Stats: 156 G, .272/.330/.374, 11 HR, 21 SB, 56 RBI, 99 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

No hitter in baseball boasts the combination of top-tier contact ability and incredible all-around talent on defense like Steven Kwan, and the Cleveland Guardians have an absolute star on their hands. Kwan has played four seasons in MLB and took home a Gold Glove Award for each and every one of them. He also earned All-Star selections for his 2024 and 2025 performances.

In 2025, Kwan reached the 170-hit mark for the second time in his career, tied a career-high in stolen bases with 21, and drove in a career-high 56 runs. He posted a 55:60 strikeout-to-walk ratio, displaying his contact-first approach alongside his 8.7% whiff rate (best in MLB).

His +7 Fielding Runs from his arm led MLB comfortably, and he sat in the 92nd percentile among all fielders with a +12 overall Fielding Run Value.

Kwan will yet again reprise his role as a slap-hitting leadoff man for the Guardians and will likely add another Gold Glove Award to his mantle. His 63.7 MPH average bat speed is among the lowest in baseball, and it’s fed well into his approach at the plate, making him a very tough hitter to get out. On an all-around basis, there isn’t another hitter in baseball that does what Kwan can.

5. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

2025 Stats: 157 G, .258/.313/.493, 36 HR, 111 RBI, 121 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

Riley Greene broke out in fantastic fashion in 2025, setting all sorts of career highs and earning himself a starting spot in the American League’s outfield for the All-Star Game.

The only area where Greene really struggles is in making consistent contact and avoiding strikeouts. He was one of only two hitters to strike out over 200 times last year (James Wood) and had a 30.9% whiff rate (12th percentile).

Greene was a much more well-rounded hitter in 2024 than he was last season, but he was still an amazing hitter in 2025. He was one of nine hitters to drive in at least 110 runs last year and was only the third Tigers batter since 2000 to achieve this feat, also being the third Tiger in this span to hit 36+ home runs.

Greene’s standing on this list also speaks to his potential. He has turned himself into one of the most impressive outfielders in baseball, and while he might not have the best five-tool skillset in MLB, he’s an incredible hitter who will have another very strong showing in 2026.

4. Maikel García, Kansas City Royals

2025 Stats: 160 G, .286/.351/.449, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 23 SB, 121 wRC+, 5.6 fWAR

The Kansas City Royals have a bona fide star on their hands in Maikel Garcia, and he showed out big time in 2025.

García earned himself his first Gold Glove Award, All-Star selection, and MVP votes last year thanks to his 60 extra-base hits. He was one of five qualified third basemen to reach this mark and led that group in batting average (.286).

His 5.6 fWAR was the 14th-highest among all hitters last year, and he had the 13th-best strikeout rate in MLB, showing off his talents at controlling the strike zone and putting the ball in play.

García had a whiff rate of just 15% in 2025 and chased just 20.8% of pitches out of the strike zone. But he didn’t just do a good job of making contact on good pitches and avoiding bad ones; he also crushed the ones he hit. With a 38.1% squared-up percentage, García had the fifth-highest such rate in all of MLB.

On the other side of the ball, he was one of the most spectacular defenders in baseball with a +13 Fielding Run Value and 17 OAA (98th percentile), which led the entire American League. Hitting in a Royals lineup that also features the likes of Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr., García scored 81 runs in 2025 but will look to score even more in 2026 and beyond.

3. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

2025 Stats: 126 G, .264/.327/.551, 35 HR, 83 RBI, 24 SB, 136 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

Byron Buxton is a franchise-calibre player, and a healthy Buxton could easily win an MVP. He seems to always have injury issues, never playing more than 140 games in a season in his 11-year career, and playing in 100+ games just twice since 2017. Fortunately, those two seasons have been the most recent two seasons.

Buxton had a career-year by many standards in 2025, setting personal highs with 35 home runs, 83 RBI, 41 walks, seven triples, and 5.0 fWAR. He had the ninth-highest fWAR in the American League and the fourth-highest in the AL Central in only 126 games. If you stretch his 2025 performance over a full 162-game sample size, Buxton would’ve hit 45 home runs with 107 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

His entire career has been mired by injury, but if he can stay healthy for the Twins in 2026, they have a superstar-level talent on their hands. Even though he still missed a good portion of last year, his performance was still one of the best takeaways from the Twins’ 2025 season.

2. José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

2025 Stats: 158 G, .283/.360/.503, 30 HR, 85 RBI, 44 SB, 133 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

Slam-dunk MVP contender, first-ballot Hall of Famer, automatic 30/30 player; these are all titles that refer to Cleveland’s José Ramírez, but none of them can truly do his talent justice.

In 2025, he drove in 80+ runs for the eighth time, hit 25+ home runs for the sixth time, tallied 30+ doubles for the ninth-consecutive season (excl. 2020), and finished within the top-five of AL MVP voting for the fifth time in his career.

Ramírez is already the Guardians’ franchise leader in plate appearances and extra-base hits and is in the top-three in runs, home runs, total bases, doubles, RBI, stolen bases, and games played. Getting to watch him play is a blessing and an honor for baseball fans and a nightmare for his division rivals.

Ramírez recently doubled down on spending his entire career as a Guardian, inking a seven-year, $175 million extension this January.

For his talents, he could easily get two or three-times the money from another franchise, but he keeps his services affordable for a Cleveland organization that has shown a lack of willingness to shell out big contracts. In fact, this contract is the biggest in franchise history.

You can basically pencil in Ramírez to have a 30/30 season (he’s done it three times) and put up 5.0+ fWAR (seven times) while playing a strong defensive third base. He’s one of the best players in baseball, and we’re lucky he’s on the field to watch. If Bobby Witt Jr. didn’t exist, he’d be at the top of this list.

1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

2025 Stats: 157 G, .295/.351/.501, 23 HR, 38 SB, 88 RBI, 130 wRC+, 8.0 fWAR

Bobby Witt Jr. is a generational talent that the Royals managed to lock up on an 11-year, $288.7 million contract, and he proved it yet again in 2025.

Witt is the only middle infielder since the year 2000 to post multiple seasons of 7.0+ bWAR before turning 26, and since his debut in 2022, there are only two players with more hits than Witt’s 722: Luis Arraez (757) and Freddie Freeman (727).

Witt led all of MLB in hits (184) and doubles (47) in 2025 and had his second-straight season with an All-Star nomination, Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, and a top-five finish in AL MVP voting.

Looking at his Baseball Savant page shows just how elite Witt is in every aspect of his game, boasting rankings in the upper echelons of the league in virtually every metric. His 8.0 fWAR was third in the AL behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, who each made history in 2025, so it’s safe to say he had an MVP-calibre season in any other universe.

On top of all his statistical achievements in 2025, he had the longest hit streak of the season at 22 games, and it’s clear to see how incredible he is in every part of his skill set. Bobby Witt Jr. is this generation’s Alex Rodríguez (statistically), and the fact that he plays the best shortstop in the league while producing this level of offense is simply ridiculous.

Witt is probably a consensus No. 3 player in MLB behind Judge and Shohei Ohtani, which doesn’t diminish his talents in the slightest. Witt will eventually take home at least one MVP trophy, and don’t be surprised if it comes sooner rather than later. He’s the best player in the AL Central.

The post Top 10 Best Players in the AL Central for the 2026 MLB Season appeared first on Just Baseball.