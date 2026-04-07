Top 5 Up-the-Middle Defenses in Major League Baseball

Defense is often the unsung hero of baseball, and nowhere is that more evident than up the middle. Second basemen, shortstops, and center fielders are tasked with covering the most ground, turning double plays, and making game-changing stops that don’t always show up in the box score.

A strong defensive foundation can be the difference maker between a team capable of making plays when it matters most and going on deep playoff runs, or heading home early. The caliber of defense at these important positions also impacts pitching staffs, as it can be the game changer between working out of tough jams and getting into them in the first place.

In 2026, defensive abilities have never been more important. In arguably the most refined, polished version of the sport the world has ever seen, getting even the smallest upper hand from an elite team defensively can be very important.

Given this, we put together our top five up-the-middle defenses in baseball, a group that’s loaded full of potential Gold Glove winners and star players alike. Let’s dive in and break down these rankings.

Honorable Mentions

Beginning with the Los Angeles Dodgers, they’ve put together the ultimate dream team without sacrificing defense in the process. Their defense is especially strong up the middle, as this core is very good with the glove.

Behind the dish, Will Smith is a pretty solid defensive catcher. He posted an above-average pop time in 2025, alongside some of the best caught stealing above-average numbers in the sport. Shifting to the middle infield, Mookie Betts registered an astounding +6 OAA at shortstop, and Alex Freeland is a very capable defender despite little big-league action.

In center field, Andy Pages has graded out phenomenally. He was among the best defensive center fielders in the sport in 2025, posting +11 OAA and an elite arm as well.

Although they miss out on being inside the top five, this is still a very good up-the-middle defense. They’ll likely finish as one of the stronger groups again following the 2026 season.

Similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox have quietly built a dominant defensive force up the middle. Led by platinum glove candidate Ceddanne Rafaela, this group can compete with most teams in the league.

Carlos Narvaez grades out as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. He’s an elite framer and blocker, plus he boasts an elite pop time. Despite limited time in the big leagues, Marcelo Mayer has been an impressive fielder at second base. While Trevor Story grades out poorly at shortstop, he’s picked up by those around him.

As I briefly mentioned, Rafaela is the defensive star who truly leads this team. Not only is he one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but he’s one of the best overall defenders in the game. With +21 OAA and a 97th-percentile arm strength in center, the 2025 Gold Glove winner is a sight to see.

As a group, the Red Sox just barely missed making the top five. There’s a world where this group produces multiple Gold Glove winners in 2026, which may push them much higher on this list following the season.

After a flurry of offseason moves, the 2026 New York Mets are a drastically different ball club. This is especially true defensively, as the Mets made significant upgrades up the middle with the glove.

Beginning behind the plate, Francisco Alvarez doesn’t grade out fantastically, but he has some redeeming qualities. For example, he posted an above-average pop time in 2025, which will help him nab runners across the diamond.

The middle infield is where the Mets truly shine. Throughout his MLB career, Francisco Lindor has been among the best defensive shortstops in the game, and this didn’t change in 2025. He posted an elite OAA of +5, which placed him in the 90th percentile.

To his left is one of the team’s new faces, Marcus Semien. He’s been graded incredibly at the position in 2025, registering +7 OAA, a number that placed him in the league’s 92nd percentile. Knowing this, it’s easy to see why he’s a two-time Gold Glove winner.

This trend of spectacular defenders continues in center field, where another one of the Mets’ shiny new acquisitions calls home. Luis Robert Jr. has used his 90th-percentile sprint speed to show off a fantastic range, which helped him rack up +7 OAA in 2025. He also boasts an above-average arm, which adds to his defensive resume.

The Mets did a tremendous job over the winter at improving their defenders up the middle of the field. This group will add plenty of upside to other areas of the game as well, as a good defense can significantly improve a team’s pitching staff.

During the 2025 season, the Milwaukee Brewers were a lot of things. They were the team in baseball with the best record, a fun story, among a slew of other titles. This included being one of the strongest teams in baseball defensively, especially up the middle.

Starting behind the plate, William Contreras has molded into a very impressive defensive catcher. In 2025, he was an above-average blocker and framer, and he also channeled a 77th-percentile caught stealing above average. While he’s not a Platinum Glove candidate, he serves as a strong foundation behind the plate.

At their best, the Brewers’ middle infield is among the strongest in the sport. Despite grading out poorly in 2025, Brice Turang is a former Platinum Glove-winning second baseman. To his right, Joey Ortiz was the fifth-best shortstop in baseball last year by OAA. Few teams in the league can compete with this level of defense.

As if this group wasn’t strong enough, the Brewers have yet another excellent defender in center field. Although he has yet to play in 2026 due to injury, Jackson Chourio put up +3 OAA with an elite arm last season. His defense gets a lot of help due to his 93rd-percentile sprint speed, which allows him to nab balls in the gap that average fielders couldn’t.

His replacement for the time being, Garrett Mitchell, is an elite defender in center field in his own right — perhaps even an upgrade.

Seeing the strength of their defense up the middle, it’s easy to see why two of the last three team Gold Glove awards have gone to the Milwaukee Brewers. Opposing hitters have a brutal time trying to get anything to land in American Family Field with this fantastic defense.

Despite having some lower expectations this year as opposed to seasons in the past, the St. Louis Cardinals have still put together a very sound team defensively. They’re a team full of players with natural instincts in the field, and that’s going to be a key to their success this season.

Behind the plate, Pedro Pages is a pretty sound defensive catcher, all things considered. Although he’s a below-average blocker, the rest of his defensive game picks up the slack. He was worth an impressive +5 framing runs in 2025, and he posted solid pop times and caught stealing above-average metrics.

In the middle infield, the Cardinals boast one of the strongest duos in the sport. At shortstop is Masyn Winn, an electric young star who’s been a fantastic defensive asset. Last year, he was worth the second-most OAA in baseball (+21), which led him to his first-career Gold Glove award.

To his left is Just Baseball’s No. 7 prospect, JJ Wetherholt. Although he’s just getting his career started, the second baseman has graded out as one of the best fielders in the game. For example, his +3 OAA place him in the league’s 100th percentile.

In center field is Victor Scott II, a tremendous runner and a top threat defensively. Scott posted +17 OAA in 2025, and his arm was above average as well. It makes sense when you consider that he’s a 100th-percentile runner, which gives him phenomenal range.

Even if the Cardinals finish below their seasonal expectations, their defense will be fun to watch all season long.

Coming in at the number two spot on our list is the Chicago Cubs, a team that has a real argument for the top spot. They’re the best defensive team in the National League by a decent margin, and it’s largely due to their defense up the middle.

Last season, Carson Kelly was a force at the catcher position for this team. He was one of the best catchers in baseball at blocking and caught stealing above average, as both of these metrics placed him in the sport’s 90th percentile. Despite being in his 30s, he’s still playing elite defense.

When looking across the league, it’ll be hard to find a double-play duo stronger than Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson. Hoerner, a two-time Gold Glove winner, graded out as the second-best defender in the league last year, as he posted an eye-popping +15 OAA.

Swanson, also a two-time Gold Glove winner, graded out quite strongly in his own right, as his +4 OAA placed him near the top of the shortstop leaderboard.

As if this wasn’t strong enough, the Cubs have the best fielder in baseball patrolling center field. Pete Crow-Armstrong was tied for the MLB lead in OAA with +24, as he was one of just six players to post an OAA of 20 or more in 2025. He also boasts an incredible arm, which makes him a true all-around defender.

When seeing how good this group is, it comes as no surprise that this club took home the NL’s team Gold Glove award in 2025. At the rate they’ve started 2026, it won’t be a surprise to see them take home this year’s version of the award, either.

Coming in at the number one spot on this list is none other than the 2025 American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. Not only have they built a fantastic squad overall, but they’ve played incredible defense in the process.

Defensively, few catchers in baseball who are stronger than Alejandro Kirk. In 2025, Kirk posted 21 blocks above average, which was seven higher than the second-place catcher, Danny Jansen. He didn’t stop there, as he was also one of the top framers in the sport.

In the middle infield are two of the game’s best defensive infielders in Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement. Gimenez, a former Platinum Glove winner, posted +11 OAA last year at second base, which placed him in elite territory. Clement was worth +15 OAA at third base last season, and he’s already looked comfortable making the switch to second base.

The Blue Jays remain elite in center field with Daulton Varsho, arguably a top-10 defensive center fielder in the sport. He was among just 10 players to post an OAA above nine in 2025, and he was one of just seven American Leaguers to reach this mark.

Of all the teams featured on this list, the Blue Jays may be the only squad capable of having three Gold Glove Award winners by the end of the season. With such a dominant group across the board, it’s no surprise that they take home the top spot in these rankings.

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