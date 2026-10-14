TST Best Bets: October 14, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers host Game 3 of the NLCS tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers hold a 2-0 series lead after outperforming the Dodgers in nearly every facet of the first two games.

Blake Snell is expected to start tonight for the Dodgers. Snell has a 2.45 ERA this postseason after giving up one run in 3.2 innings of Game 2 in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

On Oct. 13 last season, Snell threw eight scoreless innings against the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS while allowing only one hit. Snell went 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA last postseason.

Robert Gasser is expected to start for the Brewers tonight. Gasser allowed one run in four innings in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. The lone run was a solo shot from Fernando Tatis Jr.

Gasser made two appearances this season against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs in 10.2 innings. In his last outing on August 14, he allowed three runs in 6.1 innings while striking out seven. Andy Pages and Tommy Edman both launched solo home runs in the seventh inning of that game off of Gasser.

Snell last pitched against the Brewers on Sep. 11, 2024, allowing one run on four hits in five innings of work.

One of the staples of the Dodgers' lineup, Shohei Ohtani, is 3-for-20 so far in the postseason. Despite the tough start, the Dodgers will not be benching Ohtani for Game 3. Manager Dave Roberts gave a vote of confidence for his struggling star.

“In this moment, we’re listening to Shohei and we’re going to supporting the crap out of him and that’s it. He could go out there and throw out 4 hits or no hits and it doesn’t change our process and how we're going about it and believing in him,” Roberts said.

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First Pick: Mookie Betts over 1.5 bases

Rundown: The offensive picks are tough because the Dodgers' lineup as a whole has been underwhelming. However, Dodgers' leadoff hitter Mookie Betts is 2-for-7 with two walks and a run so far in the NLCS. In both games so far, he's totaled two bases. Betts is 1-for-6 in his career against Gasser, but he's a career .289 hitter against left handed pitchers with 84 home runs. Betts is hitting .238 with a .385 on base percentage this postseason.

Second Pick: Blake Snell over 14.5 outs

Rundown: The Dodgers need a long outing from Snell. He'd need to go five innings to complete this bet. They're in a hole having lost the first two games – which were starts from Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Snell went only 3.2 innings in his postseason debut this year and he hasn't faced the Brewers in years, but the southpaw still has an ace-level ceiling that can control games. Snell had a 1.08 ERA in the month of September leading into the postseason in four starts. He's the Dodgers' wildcard and they hope he continues his hot streak.