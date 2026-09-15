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MLB · 10 minutes ago

Yamamoto leads the way with dominant outing against Reds

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

CINCINNATI — Yoshinobu Yamamoto turned in another dominant performance Tuesday night, and the Dodgers are now just two wins away from clinching the National League West.

The Dodgers shut out the Cincinnati Reds, 4-0, at Great American Ball Park for their third consecutive victory, improving to 92-59 on the season. Yamamoto was in complete control, allowing just one hit, a third-inning double to Elly De La Cruz, over eight scoreless innings.

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park.
Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park.

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park.

After issuing back-to-back walks to open the game, Yamamoto settled in and retired 21 of the final 22 batters he faced. He improved to 14-8 with a 2.51 ERA, which ranks sixth in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers gave him all the support he needed.

Hunter Feduccia got things started with an RBI single in the second inning to make it 1-0. In the third, Kyle Tucker drew a two-out walk for the second consecutive game, extending the inning for Teoscar Hernández, who launched a two-run homer to push the lead to 3-0.

It was Hernández's third homer in his last seven games and his second home run against Cincinnati in as many games.

Alex Freeland added to the lead in the seventh with his fourth home run of the season, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 advantage.

Freddie Freeman also provided a welcome offensive spark. He went 3-for-5 with three singles, his first three-hit game in almost a month. Freeman entered Tuesday in a 3-for-30 slump and has been carefully managing a right knee injury, making his production an encouraging sign. Tuesday was just his third game over the last week.

Josue De Paula, meanwhile, made his first career start as a major-league leadoff hitter. De Paula went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, his first in five career games, but continued to gain valuable experience after making the jump to the majors without playing at Triple-A.

With the division-clinching magic number down to two, the Dodgers are closing in on another NL West title, and Yamamoto is giving them the kind of October-ready performances they will need when the games get even bigger.

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Sep 17 8:15 PM
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