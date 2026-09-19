San Diego Wave shuts down Kansas City, extends home unbeaten streak

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC extended its home unbeaten stretch to five games after defeating the Kansas City Current 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego scored two second-half goals, and Sandra Paños posted a clean sheet against a fellow contender.

Melanie Barcenas sent a cross toward the far post, and the ball deflected off a Current defender in the 50th minute. Despite holding a one-goal lead, the Wave kept pushing and added a goal late from Kennedy Wesley to secure the win. San Diego currently sits in second place in the standings.

“They were compact, worked together, and we didn’t open up space within our organization too much against them,” Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said about his team's defensive performance on Friday night. “That’s a key when you play Kansas (City).”

Last week, former Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan returned to San Diego for the first time since leaving the club in the offseason. Gia Corley and Melanie Barcenas scored goals against their former teammate, leading to a 2-1 home victory over the North Carolina Courage, who featured top NWSL goal scorer Ashley Sanchez.

This was Barcenas' sixth goal of the season. The 18-year-old San Diego native signed a two-year contract extension with the Wave, keeping the young star through the 2028 season. Barcenas was 15 years old when she signed with the Wave and has appeared in 57 matches since.

The club also extended midfielder Tatum Wynalda this week. Wynalda has appeared in 16 matches this season, and her role continues to increase.

“I’m really excited to continue with the Wave and build on my first season as a professional,” Wynalda said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much from my teammates and the staff, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to compete and grow at this level. I’m excited to keep building on that next season and do whatever I can to help the team succeed.”

San Diego also placed forward Catarina Macario on the season-ending injury list. Macario signed a historic deal to join the club in March and has yet to make her debut. The USWNT star has reportedly been dealing with an ongoing knee issue.

Mimi Van Zanten returned to the lineup tonight after serving the red card suspension she received against the Seattle Reign.

Temwa Chawinga and Kansas City had not lost a match in the past month. They’re coming off a 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride. Chawinga leads the Current with 10 goals, while midfielder Croix Bethune has 10 assists this season.

Chawinga became the first player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs. She also won the Golden Boot award in 2024 and 2025.

San Diego's first opportunity came in the 10th minute when Trinity Byars took a shot. Kenza Dali passed the ball to Byars inside the box, but her shot rolled just past the left post.

Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños was active early, as Kansas City recorded four corner kicks and three shots within the first 20 minutes. San Diego controlled the pace initially but struggled to create many chances beyond Byars' attempt; that changed moments later.

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Sandra Paños punches the ball during an NWSL soccer game against KC Current, Friday, September 18, 2026 in San Diego, California. Miguel Mota – The Sporting Tribune San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Sandra Paños punches the ball during an NWSL soccer game against KC Current, Friday, September 18, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Barcenas had an impressive shot from outside the box, but Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena made a diving save near the post. Following a corner kick, Corley attempted a shot from a difficult angle but missed.

The Wave attack continued creating opportunities.

In the 36th minute, Lorena blocked a close-range shot from Van Zanten, and shortly after, midfielder Kimmi Ascanio sent a shot wide to the right.

San Diego had a dangerous transition play shortly after: Corley crossed the ball to Byars, who missed an open chance in front of the net. Paños also stopped a shot from Kansas City midfielder Debinha during a counterattack.

The match remained scoreless at halftime. The home team controlled possession 64% of the time. Interestingly, Kansas City had one more shot attempt than the Wave (10-9) in the first half. It was an entertaining opening 45 minutes, despite the lack of goals.

San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars is tackled by KC Current defender Kayla Sharples during an NWSL soccer game, Friday, September 18, 2026 in San Diego, California. Miguel Mota – The Sporting Tribune San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars is tackled by KC Current defender Kayla Sharples during an NWSL soccer game, Friday, September 18, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Eidevall subbed on veteran striker Ludmila to begin the second half for Byars.

San Diego rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey entered the attacking third with passing options, but elected to fire off a shot. Her attempt missed to the right two minutes into the half.

The first goal came in the 50th minute. From the top right of the box, Barcenas placed a perfect cross near the left post that found Corley and a Current defender. The ball deflected off Laney Rouse and went into the net for an own goal.

Melanie Barcenas picks out Gia Corley at the back post to put San Diego in front pic.twitter.com/nULb1QguDP — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 19, 2026

Down a goal, the visiting team began its search for the equalizer.

On a Current corner kick, Paños punched the ball out of a crowded box. Rouse, who was credited with the own goal, took a shot from outside the box, but the Wave goalkeeper saved it near the corner of the net. Rouse also picked up a yellow card later on.

Kansas City subbed off Chawinga in the 61st minute for 23-year-old forward Amelia White. The skilled scorer had just one shot attempt—an impressive performance and game plan by the Wave backline to neutralize Chawinga.

Eidevall said his defense played disciplined and didn’t allow open space. Kennedy Wesley echoed that sentiment, saying it was a team effort.

Temwa Chawinga was held to just one shot attempt against San Diego. Wave captain Kennedy Wesley said the backline's discipline was a factor in defending the two-time MVP. pic.twitter.com/kq1NyC68eo — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) September 19, 2026

San Diego continued to play keep-away for much of the second half.

Current forward Haley Hopkins received a pass inside the box and immediately kicked the ball, but Paños was ready to save it in the 78th minute. Paños finished the match with four saves and earned her second clean sheet with the Wave.

“We had a goalkeeper who was very commanding, composed, and was able to think, process, and give us a lot of composure in a lot of hectic moments,” Eidevall said about Paños performance.

Jonas Eidevall on San Diego Wave’s clean sheet performance against Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/Si8bmA00hY — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) September 19, 2026

Moments later, Wave defender Kristen McNabb picked up a yellow card while trailing the attacker. Rouse picked up her second yellow card late, leaving Kansas City with 10 players for the final few minutes.

Veteran midfielder Kenza Dali stepped up to take the free kick just outside the left side of the box. Wave defender Wesley scored via header in the first minute of added time. This was Wesley’s second goal of the season, and Dali’s third assist.

“It’s a team goal,” Dali said about her assist to Wesley.

Eidevall said Dali is a “very dynamic player” and has played at a high level since coming back from injury.

Kenza Dali whipped in a free kick and it glanced off Kennedy Wesley's head for San Diego's second ✌️ pic.twitter.com/fDKO1dcYcf — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 19, 2026

The Wave picks up a well-earned three points against a formidable opponent. San Diego (14-3-8, 45 points) is now in second place behind Gotham (14-6-4, 48 points). With five regular season games remaining, they are firmly in the mix for the NWSL Shield.

“I don't think too much about that, to be honest,” San Diego Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said about being in the mix for the NWSL Shield.

“I don't think too much about that, to be honest,” San Diego Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said about being in the mix for the NWSL Shield. pic.twitter.com/19N8Px4TMs — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) September 19, 2026

San Diego has won all five games in 2026 when tied at halftime. This win sets a new club record for wins (14), points (45), and home wins (8).

“It's great to see that we've been able to turn our home form around,” Eidevall said about their results at Snapdragon Stadium. “This was our eighth home win this season … Like I said last time, Snapdragon is our heartbeat.”

San Diego will be on the road after a two-game homestand, traveling to face Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, September 25. Louisville is currently on a four-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Gotham. They have earned only 23 points this season, placing them second-to-last in the league.

Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer lead Louisville with seven goals each, while Lauren Milliet has a team-high six assists. The Wave defeated Louisville 3-2 at home on Aug. 28.