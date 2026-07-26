LAFC continues to surge in dominant showing against Sporting KC

Perhaps a few weeks of rest were all LAFC really needed to get back on track, with another wire-to-wire victory in the books. This time around, it was a 4-0 shutout performance against Sporting KC on Saturday evening, helping the Black & Gold secure three points for the fourth consecutive match.

Just like in Wednesday's win over Real Salt Lake, it was Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga combining to provide the necessary fireworks in front of the home crowd. The duo combined for three scores on the night, helping LA set an emphatic tone early on.

It took Son less than five minutes to find the scoresheet, using his speed to get behind the Kansas City defense and meet a promising ball from Mark Delgado before tapping it calmly into the left side of the net.

THREE IN THREE FOR SON HEUNG-MIN!@LAFC lead within five minutes! Apple TV: https://t.co/QuMdm9OkRD pic.twitter.com/pYLoAqpBew — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

The 34-year-old has returned to action following the World Cup looking fresh with motivation, now having scored in each of the squad's three recent matches. LAFC, however, was only just beginning to make its mark on the scoresheet as a whole.

Bouanga had his turn next, using a burst of speed to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute. He followed Mathieu Choinière's lob all the way down the pitch, cleverly tapping it forward with his head and shooting past KC goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland.

Denis Bouanga strikes with lightning speed! Blink and you might miss @LAFC's second goal. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Yj3HntEsGZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

His ninth goal of the season served as the latest example of LAFC's recent effectiveness in transition. David Martínez found a goal of his own before the conclusion of the opening half, getting loose on a run down the pitch of his own and using a stop-and-start move to free himself for a strike from close range.

David Martinez nets @LAFC's third of the half! The entire front three getting on the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/rsRSIh8hIc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

Before the night's end, Bouanga ultimately struck once more to pocket a brace and secure double-digit goals on the season. Another long pass, this time from Ryan Porteous, landed at the feet of a running Tyler Boyd on the right side. His well-placed ball back toward Bouanga just inside the center of the box was enough for LA's leading scorer to make it 4-0.

With the full-time whistle, LAFC improved to 10-5-3 overall, now tied atop the Western Conference table at 33 points with the Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes. The Black & Gold also managed to continue their dominant stretch against KC in the process, now having gone unbeaten in their last 10 games against the club.

Since returning to play, LA has now scored 10 goals while conceding just one. Hugo Lloris earned his second clean sheet on Saturday since returning from the break, needing to make just one save.

LAFC will return to action seeking a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday, Aug. 1, heading north of the border to battle the Whitecaps in a clash of Western Conference leaders. The two sides have not squared off since the semifinals of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, where Vancouver emerged victorious in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.