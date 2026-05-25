Tillman wins it late to send LAFC into the World Cup break on a high note

LOS ANGELES — For 85 minutes, LAFC looked like a team searching for a breakthrough and a team searching for itself.

Then, fittingly, the player who best embodied the night arrived at the back post.

Timothy Tillman's 86th-minute winner lifted LAFC to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at BMO Stadium, snapping a three-game MLS losing streak and sending the Black & Gold into the World Cup break with something they badly needed: validation.

Tillman gives us the lead in the final minutes https://t.co/msCUzoOtwA pic.twitter.com/p498S0PASK — LAFC (@LAFC) May 25, 2026

The scoreline mattered. The performance may matter more.

After a grueling stretch that saw LAFC play 23 matches before the calendar even reached June, the club entered the break trying to determine whether recent struggles were signs of a deeper issue or simply the natural toll of an unforgiving schedule. Head coach Marc Dos Santos pointed to the answer in how his team controlled large portions of the match despite needing a late breakthrough.

"I think in the first half we were the better team," Dos Santos said. "Yeah, a lot of the ball, I want our team to have the ball, but I want our team to, when the ball gets into some areas, to be a little bit more assertive, assertive, arriving at the byline, arrive with more players in the box."

That theme lingered throughout the night.

LAFC dominated possession and consistently worked the ball into dangerous areas, but too often the final touch was missing. Son Heung-min, still searching for his first MLS goal, found himself at the center of several promising moments. Denis Bouanga also saw a golden opportunity slip away early in the second half after being played through by David Martínez.

The performance wasn't lacking creativity. It was lacking a finishing touch.

Dos Santos acknowledged that reality, noting LAFC's roster is built more around movement than traditional penalty-box presence.

"We have profiles in our team that are, we don't have this kind of more of a box guy that, that we miss," Dos Santos said. "Our players are all like mobility type of players."

That made the winning goal feel particularly significant.

Seven minutes after entering as a substitute, Tyler Boyd delivered a dangerous cross toward the far post. Tillman, making his 150th appearance for LAFC, ghosted into space and tucked home his first MLS goal in more than two years.

The sequence was exactly what Dos Santos had spent much of the night asking for.

"You get rewarded when that happens," Dos Santos said. "And I think that overall we deserve to win."

Tillman saw the play through a similar lens.

"I think it's just important to arrive late in the box to have numbers in general arriving in the box just to make like higher the chance of scoring a goal," he said.

The goal may have been late, but it reflected one of LAFC's biggest areas of growth. For much of the season, the Black & Gold have relied on moments of individual brilliance. On Saturday, the winner came from collective movement, patience and a commitment to getting numbers forward.

Just as important was what happened at the other end.

Seattle nearly stole the match midway through the second half when Jordan Morris broke in behind the defense, only for goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to race off his line and deny the opportunity. Later, the Sounders rattled the crossbar as LAFC flirted with punishment for failing to capitalize on their territorial dominance.

Instead, Hasal helped preserve another clean sheet.

Starting in place of the injured Hugo Lloris for a second consecutive match, the Canadian goalkeeper finished with five saves as LAFC recorded its 11th shutout across all competitions this season.

"Your role as a backup, you can be trained every single week to be ready when they call," Hasal said. "I'm just glad I could have played tonight and helped the team win."

The clean sheet also reinforced a trend that has quietly become one of LAFC's defining strengths. While injuries and fixture congestion have complicated the season, the defensive structure has remained remarkably consistent. No MLS team has more league shutouts than LAFC's nine.

"I think it's the guys in front of us," Hasal said. "They play a massive role."

The victory leaves LAFC fifth in the Western Conference entering the seven-week World Cup pause. While Dos Santos admitted the club fell short of its goal of sitting among the conference's top four at this point in the season, he also sees a foundation worth building on.

"Every time we played inside our model, we're so consistent as a team," Dos Santos said.

That consistency was visible Saturday. The finishing wasn't always there. The final pass occasionally lacked precision. But the structure, pressure and control looked much closer to the version of LAFC that opened the season strongly.

Now comes a rare chance to reset.

Tillman plans to spend part of the break watching his brother, Malik, at the World Cup. Dos Santos wants players to disconnect and recharge before another condensed stretch awaits. The timing may be ideal for a team that looked physically and mentally taxed over the past month.

"I think we will learn and grow as a team," Tillman said. "Hopefully we can attack."