The break LAFC needed and the test that awaits

LOS ANGELES — With the final whistle at BMO Stadium on Sunday evening, LAFC's opening stretch of 2026 officially came to a close. A Timothy Tillman goal in the 86th minute on a perfectly placed cross from Tyler Boyd lifted the Black & Gold to a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC, snapping a five-game winless streak across all competitions.

What a finish from Timothy Tillman! @LAFC takes a lead late against Seattle. pic.twitter.com/JbFXQHAGTA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 25, 2026

It was a hard-fought victory, and one that LAFC more than likely deserved. The squad had a plethora of scoring opportunities throughout the match, but had failed to capitalize until Tillman put home the crucial goal, marking his first of the season and helping escape yet another frustrating result.

"I think for us, especially at this part of the season, it was important to be able to work on some things to prepare well for Seattle," he said. "That's what we did last week, and that's why we could beat them today."

MLS, along with the rest of the soccer world, will pause play for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where 48 teams will compete across Mexico, Canada and the United States. For LAFC, the pause comes not a moment too soon. It allows the group a desperately-needed chance to heal, rest and reset following an intense schedule that tested the limits of their depth and composure.

An electric start

From the opening kickoff of 2026, things quickly began to feel different. LAFC opened its season on Feb. 21 with a statement, downing the reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In what was the third-most attended game in league history, David Martínez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz each contributed goals to fuel a 3-0 shutout win. It was a powerful day for the club, which triumphantly ushered in a new era under head coach Marc Dos Santos.

Dos Santos and his crew answered their first test in a big-time venue, and only continued to keep answering. The Black & Gold went 11 games unbeaten to open the year, stringing together nine wins and two draws behind a historic defensive effort. Along with this streak came a 572-minute run of holding opponents scoreless, marking the fourth-longest such effort across any stretch of a season in MLS history.

Continental clashes

Numbers, however, can only tell so much of the story. Looking back on the first few months of the season, Dos Santos measured success with his own internal standard.

"I wanted us to compete for Champions League," he said following Sunday's victory. "We arrived at the semifinal, where we won leg one…we played eight games, we won five, we drew two and lost one. I think we competed to go far and go to the final, but it's hard. If you look at the last 20 years, one MLS team won Champions League. This is how hard it is…you can't take this for granted."

As Dos Santos alluded, running alongside their MLS campaign was the most ambitious Concacaf Champions Cup run that the club has made since 2023. LAFC took care of Honduran side Real España 7-1 on aggregate in the opening round, then survived a hard-fought Round of 16 against Costa Rica's Alajuelense on a dramatic goal in stoppage time from David Martínez. The quarterfinal saw them battle defending champions Cruz Azul, which LAFC was able to handle as well. With a 4-1 aggregate victory, the club pushed through to the semifinals for the third time in four tries.

Dreaming of an elusive championship after falling in the finals in both 2020 and 2023, their tournament run came to an end on May 6 in Toluca. The Liga MX powerhouse dispatched LAFC 4-0 in the second leg, clinching the series 5-2 on aggregate and advancing to the final. It was a loss that showed a story of fatigue just as much as quality.

A schedule of chaos

The defeat in Toluca didn't only sting due to the result. It stung because of what it cost the group to reach that point. Following the conclusion of the March international break, LAFC has since played 14 matches across all competitions in roughly six weeks. Averaging a match less than every 4 days, with altitude and international travel woven into the mix, the club understandably began to show signs of its inevitable fatigue.

Dos Santos certainly made no effort to hide his frustrations with the situation.

"The schedule is a scandal," he said after the first-leg victory over Toluca on April 29. "We're playing for ten weeks, Saturday, Wednesday and Saturday, and sometimes on the Saturdays at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Who is the genius in the meeting that says, 'I have a good idea.'"

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

He pointed out how other leagues have been much more accommodating to adjust for continental competition. MLS, in his view, did not operate with the same level of cooperation.

The human toll came in the form of a mounting injury list. By the conclusion of Sunday's match, Dos Santos was navigating absences for Hugo Lloris, Sergi Palencia, Jacob Shaffelburg and Igor Jesus. With all of the injuries deemed muscle-related, they've come as products of a schedule that hasn't allowed for rest.

"Never in the history of LAFC – that I know of, in these four and a half years since 2022 – have we had this amount of muscle injuries in different parts in such a short time," Dos Santos said Sunday. "We played already 23 games. We're in May. That's one of the reasons for the injuries."

Heading into the break, the outlook is cautiously optimistic. Lloris continues to progress, and Shaffelburg is on the verge of being healthy enough to contribute to Canada's World Cup roster. Jesus has begun individual training and will start to integrate with the rest of the squad following the break. As for Palencia, Dos Santos said that the team is going to have to wait a little bit for him to come back.

Fighting through the struggles

May undoubtedly marked the darkest month of the season thus far for LAFC. Falling 4-1 at home to Houston Dynamo FC before dropping back-to-back road battles in St. Louis and Nashville left the club sliding down the Western Conference table. Prior to the skid, the Black & Gold had not gone as far as dropping back-to-back matches since the Club World Cup in June 2025.

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Through it all, the players who remained healthy continued to grind.

Tillman has been one of the constants. The German-American acknowledged following the victory over Seattle that the compressed schedule has been very demanding, but the club never wavered in its mindset.

"It's been tough. It was great in the beginning, a little tough in the middle and it's been hard in the end," he said. "But that's just what football is like. You have ups and downs. I think we will learn and grow as a team, and hopefully we can attack in the second half of the season."

Storylines of the break

LAFC enters the break sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 7-5-3 and 24 points. The gap to the top of the table is real, but still closeable over what remains a long regular season. Son Heung-min leads MLS in assists, while Lloris leads the league in clean sheets. Denis Bouanga, the club's all-time leading goal scorer, leads them once again this year with six so far. The core is still clearly intact.

Dos Santos remained honest about where LAFC's performance fell short of his personal goals. He wanted a top-four placement in the West up to this point, but is refusing to frame their results as purely disappointing.

"When you lose three MLS games in a row, it's hard to be in the top four," he said. "I have to take a lot of the positives. Every time we play inside our model, we're so consistent as a team…like the first half today, the game in Nashville, like the first 12 games of the year. We have to take a lot of that, see where we fail and look at what we need as a team. The transfer window is going to be there for that."

The window is presumed to be a significant piece of the break. One rumor already swirling is the potential departure of David Martínez, the 20-year-old Venezuelan who has been one of the shining pieces for LAFC this season. His nine goals across all competitions have been a key catalyst for the club's success. Dos Santos addressed the buzz surrounding him directly.

"We didn't get an offer. There's nothing right now," he said. "Can it happen in the summer? Of course. Young player, talented…he has characteristics where he could play really well inside, but also attack in space. This year, where he improved compared with last year, is defensively. I would not be surprised if, this summer, somebody tries to get David from Europe."

As for what he wants from his players, the direction was simple.

"Number one, I want everyone to enjoy their families. Enjoy the people you love, get away from the game because it's going to be so condensed again when we come back," Dos Santos said. "I want the players at the World Cup to achieve all their dreams. I wear the jerseys of all the players that we have that are in the World Cup."

Tillman, whose brother Malik will compete for the USMNT on home soil this summer, captured the mood of many.

"It means a lot to every soccer fan here in the US," he said. "For me especially, it's going to be fun to watch my brother play, have my family here and just be a fan."

Back to work

LAFC returns to action on Wednesday, July 17 in Carson, squaring off with the LA Galaxy in the newest edition of El Tráfico. The contest serves as a perfect high-stakes return point into a second half that will determine whether this season becomes a true contender's story or a tale of a fiery unit that fizzled out, bending at the will of an unrelenting schedule.

The World Cup isn't simply serving as a rest period. It will be an answer on who comes back healthier, who the transfer window brings in (or says goodbye to) and whether the Black & Gold can recapture the dominant form that made the first 11 games of 2026 look like the beginning of something special.

While the first portion of the season answered a lot of questions about what LAFC could be, the second portion will answer the only one that matters.