SDFC edges out FC Dallas 1-0 in return home

San Diego FC were back at home for the first time since May 23, hosting FC Dallas for their 17th matchday and the halfway point of the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

This one belongs to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/GQa0mgkvEe — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) July 26, 2026

Both clubs came into Saturday night looking for their first victory off the back of the lengthy FIFA World Cup league pause.

In their midweek game, SDFC were downed on the road 1-0 off a stoppage-time game-winner for the Colorado Rapids at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park.

Saturday’s match marked the second meeting between SDFC and FC Dallas this season, with the two clubs previously seeing each other at Toyota Stadium on March 14 in a game that ended in a 3-3 back-and-forth draw.

22-year-old midfielder Alejandro Alvarado returned to the SDFC starting lineup against FC Dallas, marking his first start since sustaining his season-ending right knee injury last season on June 25, 2025, on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ale first start since his injury. pic.twitter.com/xuKysSIexZ — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) July 26, 2026

Since the injury, Alvarado has appeared in seven matches in 2026, all as a substitute with limited minutes played.

After a minimal offensive showing in their last matchday, SDFC controlled and dominated the first 45-minutes on the attacking front foot against FC Dallas, holding over 70% possession with 12 total shots and five shots on target.

Despite being held scoreless and the first half ending 0-0, SDFC had the biggest chance of the opening period, with midfielder Onni Valakari's shot from the goal area denied off the face of FC Dallas goalkeeper Daniel.

On his return to the starting SDFC XI, Alejandro Alvarado’s moment arrived in the 50-minute netting his first career goal in the MLS and for SDFC with a distant outside-the-box strike landing into the right side netting, giving San Diego the deserved 1-0 lead.

The GOAL of the night. pic.twitter.com/dEDQ9q1yqs — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) July 26, 2026

With the opportunity to double up SDFC’s lead, Valakari got his second great chance in the 59-minute to get on the scoresheet, but his left-footed blistering strike was denied by the right post as the scoreline remained 1-0.

As FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington was through on a goal-threatening attack in the 90+3-minute, it was SDFC defender Manu Duah getting the chase-down game-sealing block, denying the equalizing attempt as the full-time whistle blew 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos collected his first clean sheet of the 2026 season, only needing to record one save on the night.

Following the 1-0 victory over FC Dallas, SDFC head coach Mikey Varas spoke on the win and Alejandro Alvarado's game-winning performance.

“The idea was we needed to be under pressure much quicker,” Varas said. “Then we needed to make sure that we dominated the ball. I think the boys did a good job of executing the game plan, of course, at home as well. At home, we talk about always being a protagonist.”

“He's a team guy,” Varas said on Alvarado. “Of course, he's grateful of me, but he's grateful of his whole team.

“I know that he was really grateful of Paulina and Carrie and the rest of the medical staff who helped him make a comeback from what happened last year, and it's been a hard year for him, and he embodies that relentless, never-say-die attitude. Just really happy for him.”

“To be honest, Christopher McVey told me, just shoot,” SDFC’s Alejandro Alvarado said on his goal against FC Dallas.

“There were a couple of guys, just shoot. You never know what could happen. And being in that moment, I was taking the turn, taking the touch, and then I said, I’m a shoot. Thankfully it went in and happy to contribute a goal and get the three points here at home.”

The Saturday night victory over FC Dallas claimed San Diego FC’s first win at Snapdragon Stadium since their May 13 blowout win against Austin FC, finishing that match 5-0.

Following the upcoming midweek 2026 MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, San Diego FC returns on the road as they head to Allianz Field for their Western Conference battle against Minnesota United next Saturday night.

The two clubs will be meeting for the second time this season, with MUFC snatching the first game 2-1 at Snapdragon Stadium back on April 11.