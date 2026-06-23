2026 NBA Mock Draft: Breaking Down Every 1st Round Pick

2026 NBA Mock Draft: The Ultimate 1st-Round Shakeup
The smoke has officially cleared from the NBA Finals, workouts are wrapped up, and front-office war rooms are completely locked and loaded. While the mainstream consensus likes to play it safe, we know that draft night is a living, breathing ecosystem where a single surprise phone call can trigger absolute chaos.
Using deep scouting profiles, we are throwing the standard projections out the window and running through a custom first-round simulation based on the locked-in draft order.
From a franchise-altering bucket-getter landing in D.C. to some wild value picks sliding down the board, here is how tonight's first round breaks down.