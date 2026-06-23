2026 NBA Mock Draft: Breaking Down Every 1st Round Pick

Let Us Know! What Does Your 2026 NBA Draft Board Look Like?

Who Won Draft Night?

The first-round board is officially locked, and the debate over these landing spots is already throwing the timeline off. If you’re acting as the GM in your team's war room this week, how are you grading these selections?

The Wizards' New Era: Is AJ Dybantsa the undeniable, multi-level scoring savior Washington has been starving for, or should they have gone with a powerhouse guard like Darryn Peterson to run the show?

Ainge's Power Move: Did the Jazz make the ultimate draft-night statement by calling Darryn Peterson's name at No. 2 despite his complete refusal to conduct pre-draft workouts for them?

The Memphis Jackpot: How terrifying is a frontcourt featuring Cameron Boozer operating alongside a healthy Grizzlies nucleus? Does his elite basketball IQ instantly turn them into a Western Conference title contender?

Drop your thoughts in the comments: Which front office just pulled off the absolute heist of the first round, and who reached way too early on a developmental project?