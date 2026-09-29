Lakers Training Camp Day 1: Luka Dončić, Walker Kessler already finding a connection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The first day of Lakers training camp offered an early glimpse at what the team hopes can become one of its defining combinations this season.

Luka Dončić and new center Walker Kessler didn't need much time to find a rhythm.

Kessler was asked how many lobs Dončić assisted him with during the first official practice with the Lakers.

“Today? A couple. Like four probably,” Kessler said. “Yeah, we have a good connection. It's pretty easy playing with him.”

For the Lakers, that's an encouraging early sign. Kessler's 7-foot-2 frame gives Dončić a new target above the rim, while his presence in the paint can create additional space for one of the league's most dangerous creators.

Dončić said Kessler's size can open up the floor in multiple ways.

“It definitely opens up a lot,” Dončić said. “I would say both ends of the floor. But especially on offense, it opens a lot. If somebody steps up a little bit, you just throw it up there, he's there.”

That connection was only one of the storylines from Day 1.

Kessler arrived in Los Angeles with an obvious responsibility: anchor a Lakers defense that wants to establish a new identity on that end of the floor. After Tuesday's practice, he wasn't shy about his expectations.

“I think we're gonna be a nasty defense this season,” Kessler said.

Kessler believes the Lakers' defensive potential starts with a perimeter group he feels isn't getting enough attention. He pointed to the team's intelligence, positioning and ability to pressure the ball as reasons for his optimism.

“A lot of guys are very smart on the perimeter, positionally, can play really good defense,” Kessler said. “And then we've got guys that are just ball hawks that just hound the ball.”

For a center, that kind of perimeter pressure can change everything. If the Lakers can keep opponents in front of them and force difficult possessions, Kessler's size gives them another layer behind the initial point of attack.

The goal, at least on the first day, was less about establishing anything permanent and more about experimentation.

Dončić said the Lakers mixed up the teams during practice and experimented with different starting-lineup combinations.

“Today was great,” Dončić said. “We had a lot of fun, a lot of teaching points, and I think everybody felt like it was a great first day.”

There are still plenty of questions to answer before the preseason begins, including how much Dončić will actually play. Nothing has been finalized yet.

“I gotta talk to JJ,” Dončić said when asked about his preseason workload.

JJ Redick, meanwhile, offered his own early observations about the roster, including what Sandro Mamukelashvili can bring to the offense.

Redick described Mamukelashvili as an “offensive connector,” a player capable of moving around the lineup and helping keep the offense flowing.

“He can fit in a number of places,” Redick said. “I'm sure he'll see minutes versus certain teams at the five. He'll play some on the wing.”

That versatility is part of what has Redick excited about Mamukelashvili's fit.

As for Kessler, Redick sees his arrival as more than simply adding another big body to the roster.

“I look at him as a two-way talent,” Redick said. “The fit is exciting. The person is really exciting.”

The Lakers also provided a small health update after practice. Redick said every player participated in camp Tuesday, although a couple of players did not take part in the contact portion. He did not identify those players, but said they are expected to participate in contact later this week.

And so Day 1 ended with plenty still to figure out but also with some intriguing early evidence of what this Lakers team could look like.

Dončić is already throwing lobs to Kessler. Kessler is already talking about becoming the anchor of a “nasty” defense. And Redick is already envisioning ways to move his versatile pieces around the floor.

It's only the first practice. But for the Lakers, the first impressions were promising.