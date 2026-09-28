Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves' leadership set tone at Lakers Media Day

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers opened Media Day on Monday with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves facing more responsibilities this season as the centerpieces of this franchise.

With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, the two guards will guide a reshaped roster through its first season together suited around them.

Dončić sounded comfortable accepting that responsibility, saying he's always been a leader since he was younger.

“Obviously it’s a new challenge. I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it’s not new to me,” he said.

For Reaves, leadership will come in a form that fits his personality. He described a preference for individual conversations while recognizing there will be moments when the entire group needs to hear from him.

“But I think you just got to be true to yourself and do what’s comfortable for you,” Reaves said.

That approach gives the Lakers two established voices as new players learn their roles. Reaves’ responsibilities now include helping teammates navigate those adjustments while handling a larger share of the offense.

His preparation has also involved taking better care of his body. Reaves pointed to James’ daily physical maintenance as an important lesson from their years together.

“I’ve had a really good summer, put myself in a great spot for this year,” Reaves said.

Dončić delivered another significant update Monday, saying he will enter camp without restrictions after the hamstring injury that ended his season in April.

“I had a lot of time, just taking it slow, not taking (any) risks,” Dončić said. “But right now, I’m feeling great. I feel rested. Mentally, I feel great, so I can’t wait just to start.”

Having Dončić available from the opening practice gives coach JJ Redick time to establish how the pieces work around him, particularly Kessler.

The new center said he feels “110%” entering camp. His recovery matters considerably; after left shoulder surgery, he was limited to five games last season with Utah. The Lakers are counting on him to anchor their defense and provide a dependable target for their guards.

Kessler already has experienced what playing with Dončić can produce. Recalling their first scrimmage together, he described catching a no-look lob from his new teammate.

“I can get used to that,” Kessler said.

Monday established the priorities for the weeks ahead. Dončić and Reaves must help their teammates settle in, Kessler must develop timing with both guards, and Redick must determine which combinations deserve minutes.

That work begins Tuesday, when the conversations about leadership and fit move onto the practice court.