Five questions facing Lakers ahead of training camp

LOS ANGELES — Monday is Lakers media day and then the team will report to training camp a day later with a roster that looks considerably different from last season.

LeBron James is gone, Luka Dončić is the official face of the franchise, and Los Angeles added more players this summer than any other team. At the kick off season presser Thursday, coach JJ Redick said the new pieces fit together better than the rosters in his first two seasons.

That does not mean the rotation is settled. Here are five questions the Lakers face ahead of camp.

Basketball – NBA – Los Angeles Lakers visit to Ljubljana – Ljubljana, Slovenia – August 23, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic on the court where he played growing up in Ljubljana REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic Basketball – NBA – Los Angeles Lakers visit to Ljubljana – Ljubljana, Slovenia – August 23, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic on the court where he played growing up in Ljubljana

1) Who earns the open starting spots?

Redick said he is “pretty confident in three of the spots,” obviously being Dončić, Austin Reaves and Kessler, leaving two starting jobs available. He also expects the competition to extend well beyond the starting lineup.

“There’s a lot of minutes. There’s starting spots that are up for grabs,” Redick said. “So, I think we’re going to have a highly competitive camp.”

The power forward decision remains the most interesting in my opinion, because I think Quentin Grimes will likely be that starting small forward because of his familiarity with Dončić in Dallas, mixed with his two-way ability bolds well for his case in the three spot.

At the four Sandro Mamukelashvili offers size and shooting, Jake LaRavia brings versatility, and Jarred Vanderbilt gives Redick a defensive option. But newcomer Ziaire Williams could be a player that comes in and makes a case to start there.

At 6-foot-9 he can play that four spot and his defensive ability could have him favored to play, being that those traits can work well alongside Dončić and Reaves.

Redick will have to weigh how each fits alongside Dončić, Reaves and Kessler while sorting out the other open spot.

2) Can the starting backcourt defend well enough?

Dončić and Reaves give the Lakers two players who can run the offense, but opponents will test them defensively. Redick believes Kessler’s arrival changes what the team can do behind them.

“I think Walker’s a perfect fit for Luka and AR,” Redick said, pointing to his rim protection and rebounding. Redick said the Lakers have switched across all five positions at times “by necessity” and want Kessler closer to the basket.

He also named Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr among the perimeter players who could help disrupt opponents. The question is whether those defenders and Kessler can give Dončić and Reaves enough support.

3) Is there enough depth behind Kessler?

Kessler gives L.A. a rim protector and lob threat pick-and-roll partner, but his arrival does not settle every question at center. Kevon Looney provides rebounding and experience, while Mamukelashvili can play the position in certain lineups. Neither offers quite the same defensive presence as Kessler.

The good news is Kessler is fully healthy and cleared after shoulder surgery, but L.A. is extremely reliant on him staying healthy. Dumpster fire potential if he misses an extended amount of time.

How Redick handles the minutes when Kessler sits — and which matchups call for a different look — will be worth watching in the preseason.

4) How quickly will the new roster develop chemistry?

The Lakers have spent weeks playing together in pickup games, and Dončić brought teammates to Slovenia for an offseason minicamp. Dončić's vlog of the trip is a must-watch

Our team trip to Slovenia was amazing. It’s all on YouTube https://t.co/dVLkUAPaW9 pic.twitter.com/A8ZnottEPs — Luka Dončić (@lukadoncic) September 25, 2026

Redick said the gym has already been highly competitive, but he placed particular value on the relationships forming away from the court.

“This is a human sport,” Redick said. “Building chemistry, camaraderie, trust, respect for each other — that is an ongoing process and it’s never too early to start.”

Pelinka shared one detail from the Slovenia trip: Each player wrote Dončić a handwritten note thanking him for bringing the group together.

5) Who gets the final roster spot?

L.A. has 16 players with guaranteed contracts and can carry only 15 into the regular season. Pelinka said the team can let competition play out until opening night, with a trade that sends out two players and brings back one also among the possibilities.

“The next month will kind of answer those questions,” Pelinka said.

Redick expects more players to get opportunities because of the Lakers’ depth. He said the coaching staff has already discussed what it will require from players competing for wing minutes: “If you don’t do those things, then you’re not going to play.”

The Lakers have more options around Dončić than they did last season. Training camp will show which combinations Redick trusts — and which player is left off the opening-night roster.