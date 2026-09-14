Clippers officially trade Kawhi Leonard to Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft picks

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard’s seven-season tenure with the Clippers officially ended Monday, with the team trading the seven-time All-Star back to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a package of draft assets.

The Clippers announced they acquired two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round selections alongside Ingram and Dick. The deal brings an established All-Star scorer and a young guard to Los Angeles while replenishing some of the organization’s draft capital.

Leonard returns to the franchise he led to its first NBA championship in 2019 before leaving for the Clippers that summer. The teams initially agreed to the trade June 30, but its completion was delayed by the NBA’s investigation into salary cap circumvention involving Leonard and the Clippers, according to Reuters.

The transaction became official a day after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said the organization would accept the league’s penalties. Those sanctions included a $30 million fine, the forfeiture of five first-round draft picks and a one-year suspension for Ballmer. The Clippers had initially challenged the findings before reversing course, according to The Associated Press.

Ingram, 29, is the centerpiece of the return. The two-time All-Star averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while starting all 77 of his appearances for Toronto last season, according to the Clippers’ announcement.

He shot 47.7% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range and 82% at the free-throw line, earning his second career All-Star selection. His arrival gives the Clippers a proven offensive option as they adjust to the departure of their leading scorer.

The move also brings Ingram back to Los Angeles, where his NBA career began. The Lakers selected him second overall in the 2016 draft, and he later played for New Orleans and Toronto. He won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award for the 2019-20 season and has averaged at least 20 points in each of the past seven seasons.

Across 572 career games, Ingram has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Dick, 22, provides another perimeter option after three seasons with the Raptors. He averaged 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game across 76 appearances last season.

Toronto selected Dick 13th overall out of Kansas in the 2023 draft. He has career averages of 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 190 games, including 72 starts, and participated in the Rising Stars event during the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.

Leonard departs following the highest-scoring season of his career. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 65 games last season, starting each appearance and earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

He shot 50.5% from the field, 38.7% from beyond the arc and 89.2% at the free-throw line while receiving his seventh career All-Star selection.

Over his Clippers tenure, Leonard averaged 25.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 331 regular-season games. He earned four All-Star selections and two All-Defensive honors with the franchise and was part of the team that reached its first Western Conference finals.

Leonard leaves sixth on the Clippers’ career scoring list with 8,296 points, third in made 3-pointers with 718 and fifth in steals with 548. He also shares the franchise records for points in a game with 55 and consecutive 20-point performances with 57.

For Toronto, the deal reunites the organization with the player who delivered its defining championship moment. For the Clippers, it shifts the focus to Ingram, Dick and the incoming draft assets as the team moves forward from one of the most consequential chapters in franchise history.