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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers announce Phil Jackson statue

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Phil Jackson’s place in Los Angeles Lakers history will soon be immortalized outside Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers announced on Tuesday that they will be adding a statue honoring their legendary former head coach. The statue is scheduled to be unveiled April 9, 2027, at Star Plaza before the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Phil Jackson defines championship basketball for a reason,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “His masterful approach to coaching brought out the best in some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.”

Jackson coached the Lakers for 11 seasons across two separate stints from 1999 to 2004 and 2005 to 2011. After accepting an invitation from late Lakers owner Jerry Buss to come to L.A., Jackson helped restore the franchise as the NBA’s dominant team.

With Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leading the roster, Jackson guided the Lakers to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. He later returned to the organization and coached Bryant and Pau Gasol, leading them to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Jackson led the Lakers to seven NBA Finals appearances and five championships overall. His 610 regular-season victories are the most by a head coach in Lakers history. 

He finished his Lakers tenure with a 610-292 regular-season record and a 118-63 postseason mark.

The Lakers reached the playoffs in each of Jackson’s 11 seasons, recording at least 50 victories nine times and surpassing 60 wins twice.

“Phil’s unmatched creativity and commitment to excellence restored our championship legacy, bringing five titles and setting a standard of excellence for generations to come,” Buss said. “It is a great joy to be able to mark that achievement with the statue he so richly deserves.”

Jackson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. He was also named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Before joining the Lakers, Jackson won six championships as head coach of the Chicago Bulls. His 11 titles remain the most by a head coach in NBA history.

Jackson will become the ninth Lakers figure honored with a statue at Star Plaza, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Chick Hearn, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Pat Riley and Jerry West.

The statue will be designed and created by Omri Amrany of Rotblatt Amrany Studio.

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