Lakers announce two front-office additions

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the additions of Eric Amsler and Keith D’Amelio on Friday, continuing their effort to strengthen the organization’s basketball operations department.

#Lakers officially announce Eric Amsler as AGM with the addition of Keith D’Amelio to their front office: pic.twitter.com/Euc83yRRGS — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) September 11, 2026

Amsler has been named assistant general manager of player personnel, while D’Amelio will serve as director of integrated performance systems. Both will report to Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka.

“Continuing to invest in and strengthen our basketball operations group is a top priority as we build for the long-term success of our team and players,” Pelinka said in a statement. “Eric and Keith bring a wealth of experience that will add valuable expertise across our organization.”

Amsler joins L.A. after spending 22 seasons with the Miami Heat, most recently as vice president of player personnel and general manager of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate.

He oversaw the Heat’s scouting department and evaluated draft, professional and G League prospects. Amsler also helped make personnel decisions for Miami’s NBA and G League rosters while scouting players domestically and internationally.

Amsler was named the 2023-24 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year after helping construct one of the league’s top teams in Sioux Falls.

His arrival completes an important portion of the front-office expansion Pelinka outlined following last season.

The Lakers hired former New Orleans Pelicans executive Rohan Ramadas as an assistant general manager in May, giving the organization two new executives with complementary backgrounds.

Ramadas, a former aerospace engineer, is expected to focus largely on strategy, analytics and data-driven decision-making. Amsler brings extensive experience in professional scouting, draft evaluation and player development.

The Lakers will hope Amsler brings some of the principles he learned at a Heat organization known for identifying and developing overlooked talent. Miami has consistently turned undrafted players, late draft selections and inexpensive acquisitions into dependable contributors.

D’Amelio’s hiring addresses another area of the Lakers’ infrastructure.

He arrives with more than 25 years of experience in athlete health, performance, sports science and innovation. D’Amelio most recently served as chief innovation officer for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, working across basketball operations, health and performance, analytics and applied science.

His previous experience includes 13 years at Nike, along with roles involving Stanford’s men’s basketball program, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

“Eric is a highly respected talent evaluator with an extensive background in scouting and player personnel, while Keith brings a unique perspective at the intersection of athlete health, performance, sport science and technology,” Pelinka said.

The additions come as the Lakers build their next era around Luka Dončić. L.A. has already made substantial investments in its roster, including acquiring Walker Kessler and re-signing Austin Reaves, but creating a sustainable contender will also require organizational depth away from the court.

Amsler gives the Lakers another experienced voice in personnel evaluation, while D’Amelio will help integrate health, performance and technology across the organization.