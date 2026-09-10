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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers announce promotional schedule for 2026-27 season, bobblehead nights, jerseys and more

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season, featuring player bobbleheads, championship memorabilia and celebrations honoring some of the franchise’s most recognizable figures.

The giveaways begin Nov. 1, when fans in attendance will receive a Luka Dončić bobblehead. The promotion will celebrate Dončić winning the 2025-26 NBA scoring title.

Austin Reaves will receive his own bobblehead night Dec. 27, two days after the Lakers host LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers in a Christmas Day matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers will also introduce the League of Stars program. The new season-long initiative will recognize former players and coaches who contributed to the franchise’s history.

Norm Nixon will be the first honoree Dec. 14, followed by former Lakers coach Paul Westhead on Jan. 14 and Kurt Rambis on March 17. Fans attending each game will receive a throwback bobblehead featuring that night’s honoree.

Another Lakers coaching legend will be celebrated during the final week of the regular season. 

Phil Jackson’s statue will be unveiled April 9 on Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena before the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans attending the game will also receive a Jackson bobblehead.

Beyond the bobblehead giveaways, the Lakers have several other promotions scheduled throughout the season.

The team will hold its LGBTQ+ Pride Night on Oct. 8, with fans receiving a Pride T-shirt presented by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health.

Opening night is scheduled for Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will then recognize current and former members of the military during Veterans Appreciation Night on Nov. 17.

One night later, the Lakers will continue their connection with another L.A. franchise by giving away Lakers-Dodgers baseball-style jerseys.

A replica of the Lakers’ 2020 championship ring will be available to fans Jan. 24 when L.A. take on the Washington Wizards, who roster former Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

The promotional calendar includes the first Lakers Hello Kitty Night on March 7, adding another themed event to the team’s schedule.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+164

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-196

U 48.5

Sep 13 1:00 PM
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CHI

-3

-164

O 47.5

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CAR

+3

+138

U 47.5

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