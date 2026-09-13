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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Steve Ballmer breaks his silence and accepts the NBA's punishment of the Clippers

Grant Mona, author

Grant Mona

Host · Writer

The Clippers spent the last two weeks fighting the biggest punishment in league history, and late Sunday night, Steve Ballmer ended the fight. 

In his first public comments since the NBA announced its penalties, the Clippers owner posted a statement saying the team will comply with everything handed down, a list that includes a one-year suspension for Ballmer himself, a $30 million fine that has already been paid, and the loss of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033.

A First Message to the Fans

This was the message fans had been waiting for. 

Since the penalties came down, the organization had only pushed back, calling the process a heavily biased investigation while Ballmer's lawyer described it as a witch hunt. 

Sunday's statement went the other way, and it started with the people who fill the Intuit Dome.

"I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner," Ballmer wrote, adding that the whole mess left him with sincere regrets.

The best part of the statement might have been its shortest line, where Ballmer wrote that team owners should support, not distract. 

After weeks of legal letters and denials, hearing the man at the top own it in his own words is what this fanbase needed, even if it came later than most would have liked.

Echoes of the 2000 Timberwolves

There is a road map for what happens next, and it runs through Minnesota.

In 2000, the Timberwolves were caught in a secret deal with Joe Smith, and David Stern hit them with a $3.5 million fine while stripping five straight first-round picks from 2001 through 2005. 

Minnesota still won 47 games the following season, and once the franchise fell in line, the league softened and gave back the 2003 and 2005 picks.

That history should give Los Angeles some hope, because Ballmer's choice to stop fighting and accept the punishment is the same posture that helped Minnesota recover two of its picks.

What Comes Next in Inglewood

The team Ballmer steps away from went 42-40 last season, finished ninth in the West, and lost its play-in game to Golden State, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022 despite a furious second-half climb. 

Kawhi Leonard carried the roster through a rough year, averaging a career-high 27.9 points with 6.4 rebounds across 65 games, while midseason addition Darius Garland gave the offense life with 19.9 points and 6.4 assists per game in his 19 appearances with Los Angeles.

The picks are gone and the suspension starts now, so the road back will be a long one no matter how this statement lands. 

Sunday night still showed an owner choosing his fans over his lawyers, though, and given how ugly the last two weeks got, most Clipper fans will take it.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 14 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Denver Broncos logo

DEN

+2.5

+112

O 43.5

Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-2.5

-132

U 43.5

Final
Patriots covered +3.5, U 44.5
New England Patriots logo

NE

10

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

13

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