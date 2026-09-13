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NBA · 1 hour ago

Thunder roll, Gamblers survive as PBR Teams delivers tight finishes at Honda Center

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

ANAHEIM — The Missouri Thunder shut out the New York Mavericks, 265.30-0, while the other four games were decided by fewer than two points Saturday during the second day of Professional Bull Riders Team Series competition at Honda Center.

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto led Missouri with 90.05 points aboard The HONDO. Felipe Furlan added 88.45 on Intoxicated, and Mason Taylor contributed 86.80 on Outlaw.

Kansas City Outlaws Sandro Batista rides
Kansas City Outlaws Sandro Batista rides

Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune

Kansas City Outlaws Sandro Batista rides "Carlos Danger" during day 2 of the PBR Teams Series Saturday September 12th, 2026 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Missouri and the Nashville Stampede entered Saturday sharing a league-best 12-6 record after opening-night victories. The Thunder’s Friday performance featured Macaulie Leather’s season-best 93.35-point ride.

Nashville kept pace Saturday, edging the Oklahoma Wildcatters, 86.60-85.75. Gustavo Luiz da Silva’s ride on Jojo provided the winning score, narrowly topping Eduardo Matos’ 85.75 on Smooth Violation.

The Austin Gamblers earned the night’s closest victory, beating the Arizona Ridge Riders, 177.00-176.35. Dalton Kasel scored 89.75 points and Kaique Pacheco added 87.25. Jose Vitor Leme bucked off Chewy in 4.23 seconds.

Carolina Cowboys Jess Lockwood looks off during day 2 of the PBR Teams Series Saturday September 12th, 2026 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Carolina Cowboys Jess Lockwood looks off during day 2 of the PBR Teams Series Saturday September 12th, 2026 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune

Carolina Cowboys Jess Lockwood looks off during day 2 of the PBR Teams Series Saturday September 12th, 2026 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Carolina defeated Texas, 177.45-175.90, behind Guilherme Valleiras’ 89.35 points and Jess Lockwood’s 88.10. Florida beat Kansas City by the same 1.55-point margin, 89.45-87.90, with Austin Richardson’s reride on Bowser eclipsing Sandro Batista’s score on Carlos Danger.

The three-day Anaheim event concludes Sunday, Sept. 13, with competition scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at Honda Center.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

-3

-164

O 46.5

Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

+3

+138

U 46.5

Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Ravens logo

BAL

-3

-162

O 48.5

Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

+3

+136

U 48.5

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