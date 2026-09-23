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NBA · 11 minutes ago

Lawrence Tanter, beloved Lakers announcer, dies at 76

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Lawrence Tanter, the longtime beloved public address announcer whose voice was part of the experience attending Lakers games, has died. He was 76, the team announced Wednesday.

Tanter spent 43 seasons behind the microphone at Lakers home games, beginning in 1982. 

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter. For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family,” the team said in a statement with a graphic mourning Tanter.

His measured, iconic delivery accompanied the franchise from the Showtime years at The Forum through its championship runs with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant and into the LeBron James era. For generations of fans, his player introductions were as familiar as the purple and gold uniforms. 

He stepped away from his courtside role in June after more than four decades and was named a special adviser for game presentation. At the time, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss praised his professionalism, energy and voice, saying he had connected generations of fans, players, coaches and staff. 

Tanter’s style set him apart. 

He could give a player’s name weight without overwhelming the game, and his steady cadence helped define the sound of a Lakers home crowd. 

The players and arenas changed over Tanter’s tenure, but his voice remained a constant state of flow. His death leaves the Lakers without one of the people who helped make their games feel like home.

In Tanter's absence late in the season and the playoffs, Jason Barquero, the P.A. announcer for the Lakers' G League affiliate, took the helm. The team has not yet named a successor for Tanter for this season.

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