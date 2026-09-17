Lakers add Anton Watson to training camp roster

The Los Angeles Lakers signed forward Anton Watson on Thursday, bringing back a player who spent last season with the organization’s G League affiliate.

Watson appeared in 50 games for the South Bay Lakers during the 2025-26 season, making 34 starts. He posted 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

The Lakers did not disclose the terms of his deal.

At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Watson gives L.A. another forward to evaluate as it prepares for training camp.

Boston originally selected Watson with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NBA draft following a five-season college career at Gonzaga.

Watson played for the Bulldogs from 2019 through 2024 and earned first-team All-West Coast Conference honors as a senior. His path since college has taken him from a second-round selection by the Celtics to a substantial role with South Bay and now another opportunity with the Lakers.

Thursday’s announcement confirmed the signing but did not establish Watson’s place on the current Lakers roster that has now 17 players. That number will need to be cut down to 15 by opening night.

For now, the Lakers are adding a familiar forward whose recent work came within their own development system.