Lakers sign Meechie Johnson, Chase Ross; waive Anton Watson

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guards Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross and waived forward Anton Watson, the team announced.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 guard, started all 32 games for South Carolina during the 2025-26 season.

He averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. His scoring and playmaking give the Lakers another guard to evaluate as they prepare for training camp.

Ross, who is 6-foot-5, also started all 32 games last season, playing for Marquette.

He averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 33 minutes per game. His steal average stands out among the numbers the Lakers provided for their two new signings.

The moves come shortly after Los Angeles signed Watson on Thursday.

Watson appeared in 50 games for the South Bay Lakers last season, starting 34. He averaged 11 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

Watson was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA draft after five seasons at Gonzaga. He earned All-West Coast Conference first-team honors as a senior.

The Lakers did not announce terms for Johnson or Ross.

Both arrive after starting every game for their respective college teams last season, while Watson’s departure ends his stint with the NBA club following the recent signing.