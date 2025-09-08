Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 2 hours ago

NBA: Ranking The Top 7 Centers In The League Right Now

Host · Writer

  • 7. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Allen is a throwback due to his prototypical rebounding, high field-goal percentage, and inability to shoot from the arc. Among centers, Allen finished last season ninth in scoring, ninth in rebounding, and first in field-goal percentage. Cleveland will rely upon him to rebound following their second-round exit during last season’s playoffs.

  • 1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

    The three-time MVP is coming off his first season averaging a triple-double. There’s nothing Joker can’t do, and the 2024-2025 season saw him post career highs in points per game (29.6), rebounds per game (12.7), and assists per game (10.2). He’s destined for another dominant performance during the 2025-2026 season.

  • 2. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

    Towns’ first season in the Big Apple was a success as he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. His 142 made three pointers tied for the second-most of his career. He will continue to post big numbers as New York aims for a second-straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

  • 3. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

    Sengun continues to improve after his breakout 2022-2023 season. Last season, he averaged 19.1 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds. His four triple-doubles were second to Nikola Jokic’s 34.

  • 4. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

    Adebayo finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He is one of the best ball-handling big men and finished 3rd in assists by a center. Adebayo will be in store for a career year in the upcoming season.

  • 5. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

    Zubac ended last season with career highs in points per game (16.8), rebounds (12.6), and assists (2.7). He continues to improve and is the most underrated center in the NBA. Out of the entire Clippers roster, Ivica Zubac is the most important.

  • 6. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

    The offensive center is consistent and has finished his best season as a member of the Chicago Bulls. While he’s getting older and no longer hovering under the basket, Vucevic still averages double-digit points and rebounds. He continues to end the season with one of the highest free-throw percentages among NBA centers.

  • 7. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Allen is a throwback due to his prototypical rebounding, high field-goal percentage, and inability to shoot from the arc. Among centers, Allen finished last season ninth in scoring, ninth in rebounding, and first in field-goal percentage. Cleveland will rely upon him to rebound following their second-round exit during last season’s playoffs.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NBA 2k26 Global Release: The Top 10 Current Player Ratings

NBA · 3 days ago

Paul Connor

Bleacher Report Ranks the 10 Best European Players in NBA History

NBA · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Best Remaining NBA Free Agents of 2025

NBA · 19 days ago

Paul Connor

Best Performance From Each NBA Lottery Pick In Summer League

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

2025 NBA Summer League Player: 10 Worst Player Performances

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

Bleacher Report Ranks the Top 10 NBA Players Ever, With One Major Snub

NBA · 2 months ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Best Remaining NBA Free Agents in 2025

NBA · 2 months ago

Paul Connor

Ranking Top 15 Rookies Playing in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

NBA Free Agency: Top 10 Worst Moves of Free Agency Through Week 1

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady

NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Losers from Week 1 of Free Agency

NBA · 2 months ago

John Canady