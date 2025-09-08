NBA: Ranking The Top 7 Centers In The League Right Now
Host · Writer
7. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Allen is a throwback due to his prototypical rebounding, high field-goal percentage, and inability to shoot from the arc. Among centers, Allen finished last season ninth in scoring, ninth in rebounding, and first in field-goal percentage. Cleveland will rely upon him to rebound following their second-round exit during last season’s playoffs.
NBA: Ranking The Top 7 Centers In The League Right Now
These are the top seven centers in the NBA right now.
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
The three-time MVP is coming off his first season averaging a triple-double. There’s nothing Joker can’t do, and the 2024-2025 season saw him post career highs in points per game (29.6), rebounds per game (12.7), and assists per game (10.2). He’s destined for another dominant performance during the 2025-2026 season.
2. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Towns’ first season in the Big Apple was a success as he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. His 142 made three pointers tied for the second-most of his career. He will continue to post big numbers as New York aims for a second-straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
3. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Sengun continues to improve after his breakout 2022-2023 season. Last season, he averaged 19.1 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds. His four triple-doubles were second to Nikola Jokic’s 34.
4. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Adebayo finished the 2024-2025 season averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He is one of the best ball-handling big men and finished 3rd in assists by a center. Adebayo will be in store for a career year in the upcoming season.
5. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
Zubac ended last season with career highs in points per game (16.8), rebounds (12.6), and assists (2.7). He continues to improve and is the most underrated center in the NBA. Out of the entire Clippers roster, Ivica Zubac is the most important.
6. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
The offensive center is consistent and has finished his best season as a member of the Chicago Bulls. While he’s getting older and no longer hovering under the basket, Vucevic still averages double-digit points and rebounds. He continues to end the season with one of the highest free-throw percentages among NBA centers.
7. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Allen is a throwback due to his prototypical rebounding, high field-goal percentage, and inability to shoot from the arc. Among centers, Allen finished last season ninth in scoring, ninth in rebounding, and first in field-goal percentage. Cleveland will rely upon him to rebound following their second-round exit during last season’s playoffs.
NBA: Ranking The Top 7 Centers In The League Right Now
These are the top seven centers in the NBA right now.