NBA 2k26 Global Release: The Top 10 Current Player Ratings
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
10. Kevin Durant (93 OVR)
Team: Houston Rockets
Position: PF/SF
Badges: 19
T1. Nikola Jokic (98 OVR)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Position: C
Badges: 24
T1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (98 OVR)
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Position: PG/SG
Badges: 25
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 OVR)
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Position: PF/C
Badges: 31
T4. Luka Doncic (95 OVR)
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Position: PG/SG
Badges: 24
T4. Anthony Edwards (95 OVR)
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Position: SG/SF
Badges: 25
T6. Stephen Curry (94 OVR)
Team: Golden State Warriors
Position: PG/SG
Badges: 21
T6. LeBron James (94 OVR)
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Position: PF/PG
Badges: 26
T6. Jayson Tatum (94 OVR)
Team: Boston Celtics
Position: PF/SF
Badges: 28
T6. Victor Wembanyama (94 OVR)
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Position: C/PF
Badges: 22
