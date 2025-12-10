Suns vs Thunder: Best Player Props for NBA Cup Quarterfinal #1
The 2025 NBA Cup continues as the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder (23-1) hosts the Phoenix Suns (14-10) in the first of tonight’s two quarterfinal matchups.
This will be the second meeting between the teams this season, OKC coming away with a narrow 123-119 victory back on Nov. 28.
On the injury front, Phoenix superstar Devin Booker, who has missed two straight games with a groin injury, is currently listed as questionable.
Here is everything else you need to know, along with my best player prop bets!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK
- TV Channel: None
- Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-106) | Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Suns +700, Thunder -1100
Prop #1: PHX Royce O’Neale 3+ Made Threes (+114)
- O’Neale is averaging a career-best 3.0 made threes per game at a stellar 41.4% clip.
- He has been consistent, draining at least three triples in eight of his past ten games.
- O’Neale shot 3-of-8 from downtown against the Thunder in their last meeting.
- OKC is allowing the seventh-most made threes per game to opponents (14.4).
Prop #2: OKC Jalen Williams OVER 6.5 Assists (+124)
- Williams is averaging 6.4 assists through five games this season, putting him just shy of tonight’s line.
- He is coming off a strong eight-assist performance in his last outing.
- In the last matchup against the Suns, Williams tallied eight helpers in just 29 minutes of action.
- Phoenix allows 26.8 assists per game on the road compared to just 24.4 per game at home.
