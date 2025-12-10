Suns vs Thunder: Best Player Props for NBA Cup Quarterfinal #1

The 2025 NBA Cup continues as the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder (23-1) hosts the Phoenix Suns (14-10) in the first of tonight’s two quarterfinal matchups.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season, OKC coming away with a narrow 123-119 victory back on Nov. 28.

On the injury front, Phoenix superstar Devin Booker, who has missed two straight games with a groin injury, is currently listed as questionable.

Here is everything else you need to know, along with my best player prop bets!

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK TV Channel: None

None Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-106) | Total: 225.5

Thunder -14.5 (-106) | 225.5 Moneyline: Suns +700, Thunder -1100

Prop #1: PHX Royce O’Neale 3+ Made Threes (+114)

O’Neale is averaging a career-best 3.0 made threes per game at a stellar 41.4% clip.

at a stellar clip. He has been consistent, draining at least three triples in eight of his past ten games .

. O’Neale shot 3-of-8 from downtown against the Thunder in their last meeting.

from downtown against the Thunder in their last meeting. OKC is allowing the seventh-most made threes per game to opponents (14.4).

Prop #2: OKC Jalen Williams OVER 6.5 Assists (+124)

Williams is averaging 6.4 assists through five games this season, putting him just shy of tonight’s line.

through five games this season, putting him just shy of tonight’s line. He is coming off a strong eight-assist performance in his last outing.

in his last outing. In the last matchup against the Suns, Williams tallied eight helpers in just 29 minutes of action.

in just of action. Phoenix allows 26.8 assists per game on the road compared to just 24.4 per game at home.

