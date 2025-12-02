NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (December 2)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

To renew one of the NBA’s most classic rivalries, the Boston Celtics (11-9) will host the New York Knicks (13-6) at TD Garden on Tuesday evening. This should be a contentious showing, and given what the New England Patriots did to the New York Giants last night, there will be added adversity in the building.

Boston has struggled with injuries in 2025, but it has managed a 6-4 home record thus far. In their current form, the Celtics are playing suffocating defense, allowing just 110.9 PPG. However, the offense has been mediocre at best; Boston ranks 21st in scoring after 20 contests.

New York is still looking to return to the promised land. Entering Tuesday, the Knicks are pacing the Atlantic Division. They are well-rounded behind a talented roster, as New York lands fifth overall in offensive (120.4 PPG) and defensive scoring (112.9 PPG).

These rivals of the Northeast Corridor have already met twice this season (with both in New York), and the Knickerbockers won both bids by an average of 24.0 PPG. Since this game is priced as a pick ’em at FanDuel Sportsbook, I will gladly take -108 ML odds on New York.

SportsGrid’s prediction model concurs, yielding a 51% chance to win for the Knicks. ESPN Analytics has that number slightly higher, giving NYK a 56.5% chance of victory.

Best Bet: Knicks ML (-108)

Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET Spread: OKC -12 (-112) | Total: 222.5

OKC -12 (-112) | 222.5 Moneyline: OKC -620 | GS +460

For the “NBA on NBC" nightcap, the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1) are visiting the Golden State Warriors (11-10) on the shores of San Francisco Bay. This year, the Thunder have brought the boom in a significant way. Conversely, the Warriors are sputtering behind injuries after an impressive start to the campaign.

Oklahoma City has only lost once in 2025-26, and that was nearly a month ago. Much of the Thunder’s success has been powered by a stifling defense. OKC has surrendered just 106.7 PPG, the NBA’s best defensive clip. However, this group still ranks favorably in scoring. They have produced 122.2 PPG: another top-three figure at this time.

The Warriors have dropped four of their past six bids. They are also operating without their maestro and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry (quad). Obviously, that will not bode well for an offense already ranked 22nd in scoring.

With the Thunder laying a dozen points in this contest, my strongest lean is on under 222.5. Golden State has scored less than 105 points in three of its past five outings. I don’t imagine that clip increases with Curry sidelined tonight, especially when taking on a physical team from Oklahoma City.

Best Bet: Under 222.5 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

