NBA Best Bets: Top Basketball Betting Picks for Wednesday (Dec. 3)

Wednesday’s NBA slate gives us two spots worth circling for very different reasons. On one side, we have a team battling fatigue and running straight into an unfavorable matchup on a taxing back-to-back. On the other hand, we’re looking at a lead guard forced to shoulder the offensive load on the second leg of a back-to-back.

One night after dropping a 121-118 decision to the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers (8-13) continue their five-game road trip with an Ohio stopover to hook up with the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9). Portland dropped its fourth straight last night, and I don’t expect a great showing on the second end of a back-to-back.

Portland has a middle-of-the-pack offense, scoring 118.2 per game, but they are a volume-shooting team, hitting just over 44% of their shots, ranking third from the bottom. While they’ve generally been respectable in the second leg of back-to-backs, averaging 119.3 PPG over three contests, facing two top 10 defenses (Raptors fourth with a 109.3 DRTG) in as many nights is a tough slog. Add to that a meeting with the top-rated defense in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, this past Sunday, and the Blazers’ fire should be dimmer tonight.

The Cavs have been steady on the defensive end this season, allowing 115.8 PPG, good for 12th in the Association, while ranking 13th with a 46.7% opponents field goal rate. They have also defended well beyond the arc, ranking ninth, giving up 12.7 threes per game. Cleveland is a true inside-outside defensive unit, sitting in the top ten in opponents’ points in the paint (49.3) and second-chance scoring, where they give up 14.4 a night.

Expect to see a lot of jumpers off the mark tonight, with Cleveland energized on the defensive end.

From one back-to-back to another, we’re riding a point guard forced to carry the offense as De’Aaron Fox looks to build on a 29-point explosion in last night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle sidelined, the San Antonio Spurs have shifted even more of the offensive workload onto Fox — and he’s responded by playing some of his most assertive basketball of the season. Over his past eight games, Fox is averaging 26.5 points per night while knocking down better than 40% of his threes, a key indicator that his perimeter shooting rhythm is in peak form. That combination of volume and efficiency gives him one of the league’s most reliable nightly scoring floors, especially with the Spurs missing two high-usage creators.

On paper, Orlando profiles as a strong defensive unit, ranking tenth in the NBA, allowing just 114.3 points per game. But the Magic’s success hasn’t translated to containing point guards. In fact, it’s one of the matchup advantages bettors should circle. Orlando ranks 29th in points allowed to opposing point guards at 27.8 per game, sits in the bottom half of the league by surrendering 3.1 made threes per night to the position, and allows point guards to shoot a highly favorable 48.1% from the field.

Fox is already averaging 24.5 points per game on the season and enters this matchup in one of his strongest scoring stretches. He’s cleared 25.5 points in six of his past eight outings and narrowly missed a seventh with 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Given his role, recent form, and Orlando’s vulnerability to lead guards, Fox is positioned to remain the offensive engine and push past this number once again.

