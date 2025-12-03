NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 3)

We went a solid 2-for-3 in yesterday’s edition of our daily NBA player props, highlighted by Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards knocking down six three-pointers and cashing in at +185.

Let’s keep the momentum rolling on this busy nine-game slate, where I’ve found two spots offering great plus-money value!

1. BKN C Nic Claxton to Record a Double Double (+150) @ Chicago Bulls

Claxton is fresh off a 13-point , 11-rebound performance in Brooklyn’s last contest.

, performance in Brooklyn’s last contest. He has notched three double-doubles in his past six games.

in his past six games. The Bulls have struggled against centers, allowing the second-most points and the second-most rebounds per game to the position.

2. DET PG Cade Cunningham OVER 27.5 Points (+100) @ Milwaukee Bucks

Cunningham is averaging a career-best 28.2 points per game this season, ranking ninth in the Association.

this season, ranking in the Association. The star point guard has hit this mark in three of his past four games , averaging 32.0 PPG during that span.

, averaging during that span. Cunningham dropped 29 points against the Bucks in the season’s first meeting (Nov. 22).

against the Bucks in the season’s first meeting (Nov. 22). Milwaukee allows the sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards and ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency.

