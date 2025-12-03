NBA · 1 hour ago
NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Dec. 3)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
We went a solid 2-for-3 in yesterday’s edition of our daily NBA player props, highlighted by Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards knocking down six three-pointers and cashing in at +185.
Let’s keep the momentum rolling on this busy nine-game slate, where I’ve found two spots offering great plus-money value!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. BKN C Nic Claxton to Record a Double Double (+150) @ Chicago Bulls
- Claxton is fresh off a 13-point, 11-rebound performance in Brooklyn’s last contest.
- He has notched three double-doubles in his past six games.
- The Bulls have struggled against centers, allowing the second-most points and the second-most rebounds per game to the position.
2. DET PG Cade Cunningham OVER 27.5 Points (+100) @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Cunningham is averaging a career-best 28.2 points per game this season, ranking ninth in the Association.
- The star point guard has hit this mark in three of his past four games, averaging 32.0 PPG during that span.
- Cunningham dropped 29 points against the Bucks in the season’s first meeting (Nov. 22).
- Milwaukee allows the sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards and ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency.
