NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (November 18)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Where to Watch: FDSNFL, NBCSBA

FDSNFL, NBCSBA Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: GS -3.5 (-108) | Total: 223.5 (-108/-112)

GS -3.5 (-108) | 223.5 (-108/-112) Moneyline: GS -162 | ORL +136

The Golden State Warriors (9-6) are on the East Coast for a romp at the Orlando Magic (7-7) tonight. Both sides here have been slightly inconsistent throughout the young season, so what should we expect to see in this meeting of West vs. East?

Golden State has been quite active over the past seven days, winning each of its past three games dramatically. The Warriors are a top-10 defensive unit in 2025-26, surrendering just 114.0 PPG. Of course, this group tends to go as Stephen Curry goes, but they are flush with both experience and grit.

The Magic have won six of their past 10 contests entering Tuesday, but have yet to establish a true identity in the current campaign. Orlando is built solid and circumspect, and ironically, has also allowed 114.0 PPG to opponents (the same clip as Golden State). Franz Wagner is having a strong season for the Magic—will he be enough against the Warriors’ many wing defenders?

Talented forward Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is still out for Golden State, missing his third-straight game.

With the betting lines as they are, I’ll take the 3.5 points on Orlando at home. ESPN Analytics goes further, giving the Magic (+136 ML at FanDuel Sportsbook) a 52.7% winning probability tonight. Meanwhile, SportsGrid’s model also loves Orlando ATS; it is the lone five-star play for this game.

Best Bet: Magic +3.5 (-112)

Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET Spread: POR -2 (-112) | Total: 236.5

POR -2 (-112) | 236.5 Moneyline: PHX +112 | POR -132

This Tuesday brings NBA on NBC to the Pacific Northwest for a tilt between the Phoenix Suns (8-6) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-7). In terms of transparency, these squads are two of the toughest to gauge in the Western Conference.

The Suns have done well to edge out seven of their last ten outings, but this team has stumbled on the road this season. At this juncture, Phoenix is 2-4 SU when playing away from Arizona. The Suns have also operated at one of the slowest paces (99.0 PACE) in the association, which may not translate well against the Trail Blazers, who play at a rapid 102.7 PACE.

Portland has displayed an effective offense this year. After 13 games, the Blazers have produced 121.5 PPG, which ranks sixth overall. Despite any off-court storylines, forward Deni Avdija is keeping this group motivated, averaging 26.0 PPG.

The Blazers have been weak on defense in 2025-26, giving up 122.2 PPG. Across the way, I still like some of the offensive firepower that Phoenix brings, such as shooting guard Devin Booker. I am not confident enough in the Suns on the road to take a side, but I love the over 236.5 total points here. I believe Portland can dictate the tempo, leading to a flurry of scoring.

Best Bet: Over 236.5 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

