Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis For Saturday, January 3

The biggest injury swing on Saturday’s eight-game slate sits in San Francisco, where Golden State has Stephen Curry (Day-To-Day) and Jimmy Butler (Day-To-Day) both on the report. The Warriors’ season-level splits show a meaningful drop when Curry sits, and Butler’s absence has been even more damaging in the small sample, making this one of the more market-sensitive situations of the day.

Across the slate, the other high-leverage spots are Toronto missing Jakob Poeltl (Out), Dallas still without Kyrie Irving (Out), and Miami down Tyler Herro (Out) while also listing multiple rotation pieces as Day-To-Day. Several games also feature key Day-To-Day tags that can flip late, including Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid.

Game-by-Game Breakdown

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat

Miami is already without Tyler Herro (Out) and Terry Rozier (Out), and the Heat also list Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Day-To-Day) plus Bam Adebayo (Day-To-Day). Herro’s absence has not hurt Miami in the aggregate this season (the Heat are 16-12 without Herro vs 3-3 with him), but the bigger market risk is Adebayo: Miami is 6-2 without Adebayo (75.0%) vs 13-13 with him (50.0%) this season, a counterintuitive split that still matters because it can change how the Heat defend Minnesota’s size and how they score in the half court.

Minnesota’s only listed absence is Terrence Shannon Jr. (Out), which is not a primary driver compared to Miami’s backcourt shortage. If Adebayo sits, bettors should expect Miami to lean even harder on the current starting group (Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware) and play more through wing creation rather than interior hubs.

Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Toronto’s key absence is Jakob Poeltl (Out), and the Raptors have been notably worse without him this season: 7-7 without Poeltl (50.0%) vs 13-8 with him (61.9%). That is a clean, actionable downgrade for Toronto’s rim protection and defensive rebounding profile, especially against an Atlanta frontcourt that features Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu in the projected starters.

Atlanta is without Trae Young (Out), and the Hawks’ split is extreme: 15-10 without Trae (60.0%) vs 2-8 with him (20.0%) this season. The market will still price Trae as a star-level absence, but the 2025-26 results suggest Atlanta has played more winning basketball without him, likely shifting usage and decision-making to the bigger creators in the lineup. Kristaps Porzingis (Day-To-Day)*is the other swing piece here, with Atlanta 0-5 in games without him in the last five split provided, so his status is worth tracking into lock.

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks



The Knicks list Karl-Anthony Towns (Day-To-Day) and are already without Josh Hart (Out). Towns is the bigger ceiling piece, but New York’s season split is relatively stable: 2-1 without Towns (66.7%) vs 21-10 with him (67.7%). Hart’s absence also has not cratered results (4-2 without Hart vs 19-9 with him), though it can change New York’s rebounding and transition pressure.

Philadelphia’s key tag is Joel Embiid (Day-To-Day). The 76ers have actually been better without him this season (10-6 without Embiid vs 8-7 with him), but his availability still changes matchup geometry against New York’s size and foul pressure. If Embiid sits, the market should anticipate more on-ball load for Tyrese Maxey and a cleaner pace environment, while New York’s interior defense becomes less stressed.

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls



Chicago is missing both Josh Giddey (Out) and Coby White (Out), removing a large chunk of ball-handling and creation. The Bulls’ season record is flat with and without each player in the splits provided (both show 50.0% win rates), but the practical impact is role concentration for the remaining starters, especially Tre Jones as the primary organizer.

Charlotte’s frontcourt is thin with Mason Plumlee (Out) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Out), plus Moussa Diabate (Day-To-Day). Diabate is the most relevant tag because he has played 32 games and is a rotation rebounder. If he sits, Charlotte’s margin for error on the glass shrinks further against a Chicago team starting Nikola Vucevic.

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs



This game hinges on Victor Wembanyama (Day-To-Day). The news feed notes his MRI showed no ligament damage, but the only actionable data here is the tag and the splits: San Antonio is 10-3 without Wembanyama (76.9%) vs 15-6 with him (71.4%) this season. That suggests the Spurs have been able to win without him, but his presence still raises their defensive ceiling and changes how opponents attack the rim.

Portland is missing multiple guards, including Jrue Holiday (Out) and Scoot Henderson (Out), and also lists Jerami Grant (Out). Grant’s absence is the most direct scoring hit (20.0 PPG), and Portland’s season record is 4-4 without him vs 11-15 with him. With the Blazers already short on perimeter creation, bettors should expect Portland’s offense to lean heavily on Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe usage.

Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks



Dallas remains without Kyrie Irving (Out) and Dereck Lively II (Out). Lively’s split is meaningful: the Mavericks are 9-19 without him (32.1%) vs 3-4 with him (42.9%) this season, and his absence compounds Dallas’ interior workload for Anthony Davis. Irving’s absence is a clear shot-creation loss, and Dallas’ overall record (12-23) keeps them in a fragile spot where any missing usage matters.

Houston’s key tag is Steven Adams (Day-To-Day). The Rockets have been dominant with him (18-7 with Adams, +10.4 net rating) and more ordinary without (3-3 without Adams). If Adams sits, Houston’s second-unit rebounding and physicality take a hit, but the Rockets still bring elite season form (21-10, +9.1 net rating) into a favorable matchup.

Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors



Golden State is the slate’s most volatile injury situation with Stephen Curry (Day-To-Day) and Jimmy Butler (Day-To-Day). Curry’s split is straightforward: the Warriors are 4-6 without Curry (40.0%) vs 14-11 with him (56.0%) this season. Butler’s split is even more dramatic: 1-4 without Butler (20.0%) vs 17-13 with him (56.7%). If both sit, the market should treat Golden State as a materially different team, with reduced shot quality and fewer late-clock solutions.

Utah also has major Day-To-Day tags: Lauri Markkanen (Day-To-Day) and Keyonte George (Day-To-Day). The Jazz are 0-5 without Markkanen in the season split provided, and 0-1 without Keyonte George, so any absence further lowers an already negative baseline (12-21, -7.0 net rating). This is a game where late availability could swing both side and total quickly.

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Clippers



Boston is without Jayson Tatum (Out), and while no with/without split is provided for him specifically, his absence is inherently high leverage for usage distribution. The Celtics’ projected starters already show Jaylen Brown in a primary scoring role, and the market typically prices Tatum’s absence as a meaningful downgrade to Boston’s half-court shot creation.

The Clippers are missing Bradley Beal (Out) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Out), but the offense still runs through James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. With Los Angeles on a 5-0 last five, bettors should focus on whether Boston’s defense (110.6 opp PPG) can keep the game in a half-court grind without Tatum’s two-way minutes.

Statistical Impact Analysis



The largest season win-rate gaps on the slate come from Atlanta without Trae Young (15-10 without vs 2-8 with) and Toronto without Jakob Poeltl (7-7 without vs 13-8 with). The most market-sensitive single-game swing is Golden State without Jimmy Butler (1-4 without vs 17-13 with), with Stephen Curry’s 4-6 without also a clear downgrade.

Betting and Fantasy Implications



Bettors should be prepared for late movement in Jazz-Warriors and Blazers-Spurs based on the Day-To-Day stars (Curry, Butler, Markkanen, Wembanyama). In fantasy, the cleanest usage concentration spots are Dallas’ perimeter creators without Kyrie Irving and Chicago’s backcourt minutes without Giddey and Coby White, while Atlanta’s offense continues to funnel through Jalen Johnson with Trae out.

Players to Monitor (Questionable/Day-To-Day)

– Bam Adebayo (Heat)

– Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

– Pelle Larsson (Heat)

– Nikola Jovic (Heat)

– Kristaps Porzingis (Hawks)

– Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

– Joel Embiid (76ers)

– Moussa Diabate (Hornets)

– Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

– Robert Williams III (Trail Blazers)

– Steven Adams (Rockets)

– Stephen Curry (Warriors)

– Jimmy Butler (Warriors)

– Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors)

– Al Horford (Warriors)

– Keyonte George (Jazz)

– Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

– Jusuf Nurkic (Jazz)

Closing

Saturday’s slate is less about volume of injuries and more about a few high-leverage tags that can reshape the market late, led by Curry and Butler in Golden State and Wembanyama in San Antonio. The most actionable pregame split remains Toronto’s drop-off without Poeltl, while Atlanta’s season results without Trae continue to challenge typical pricing assumptions. The key is timing, with several games likely to see meaningful movement once final statuses post.