NBA Daily Best Bets For Saturday, January 3

Eight games on the board tonight, and the schedule spots are doing a lot of the talking. We’ve got multiple teams on the back end of a back-to-back (ATL, NYK, SAS, POR), and a couple of these lines are basically daring you to ignore fatigue and recent ATS form. I’m not taking the bait.

I went through every matchup on the slate, and two games separated from the pack because the data stacks cleanly: rest edge + ATS edge + situational performance all pointing the same direction. Let’s get paid.

Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (3 units) – LOCK

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Where to Watch PHI vs. NYK

– Stadium: Madison Square Garden (III)

– Where to Watch: NBA TV

– Date: January 3, 2026

– Time: 07:30 PM ET

PHI vs. NYK Betting Odds

– Spread: New York Knicks -3.5 (-110) | Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (-111)

– Moneyline: New York Knicks -158 | Philadelphia 76ers +132

PHI vs. NYK Kalshi Odds

– Chance: Philadelphia 76ers 42% | New York Knicks 58%

THE PICK: Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (3 units)

I’m taking the points with Philly because the Knicks are walking into a brutal spot, and the market is still pricing them like it’s business as usual. New York is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 despite going 6-4 straight up, which is precisely the profile of a team the books have been shading too high. Now layer in the schedule: NYK is on the back end of a back-to-back with zero days rest, and their own back-end B2B profile is shaky – 8-11 with a -3.05 average margin, and they’re giving up 118.26 PPG in those spots. Philly, meanwhile, is sitting on 1 day’s rest and has been a steady ATS team lately, at 6-4 ATS L10. And here’s the kicker: we literally just saw this matchup in this building on Dec 19, and PHI won 116-107 as a 6.5-point dog. If this is really NYK -3.5 again in a worse rest situation for New York, I’m grabbing the hook and not thinking twice.

Toronto Raptors -3.5 (2 units)

Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Where to Watch ATL vs. TOR

– Stadium: Scotiabank Arena

– Location: Toronto, ON

– Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

– Date: January 3, 2026

– Time: 07:30 PM ET

ATL vs. TOR Betting Odds

– Spread: Toronto Raptors -3.5 (-111) | Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-109)

– Moneyline: Toronto Raptors -165 | Atlanta Hawks +139

ATL vs. TOR Kalshi Odds

– Chance: Atlanta Hawks 40% | Toronto Raptors 60%

THE PICK: Toronto Raptors -3.5 (2 units)

This is a schedule-and-fatigue bet first, and the numbers back it up. Atlanta is on zero days rest, and the schedule context flags it as three games in four days – and ATL has been flat-out bad in that exact “compressed" window: 40.0% win rate across 35 qualifying games with an average margin of -4.03. That’s not noise; that’s a team that bleeds when the legs go. Toronto, on the other hand, is sitting on two days’ rest with zero travel, and the market is only asking them to win by two buckets. Add the trend layer: Atlanta is 3-7 in their last 10 with a 4-6 ATS mark, while Toronto is a clean 7-3 ATS in the previous 10 head-to-head meetings between these teams (TOR ATS covers 7, ATL ATS covers 3). Kalshi’s also leaning towards Toronto at 60% to win, which lines up with laying a short number at home in a rest-advantage spot. I don’t need Toronto to be perfect – I need Atlanta to look like a team playing its third game in four nights. Historically, they do.

January 3 NBA Card Recap

– 76ers +3.5 (3 units)

– Raptors -3.5 (2 units)

