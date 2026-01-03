Jokic Rebounds Market – I’m Fading This Really Hard on Kalshi

The Nikola Jokic rebounds per game market just experienced one of the most violent swings I’ve seen all season, rocketing from 17 cents to 32 cents in 24 hours – an 88% moonshot that has me reaching for the sell button faster than Denver’s medical staff went for the MRI machine. At 32 cents, this market is pricing in a 32% implied probability that the Serbian superman leads the league in rebounds, and I’m here to tell you that’s about 20 cents too rich.

Jokic suffered a hyperextended left knee and will be out at least 4 weeks, with the team announcing he’ll be re-evaluated in 4 weeks. That puts his earliest return around February 1st, and anyone who’s watched this league long enough knows that “at least four weeks" in NBA injury speak usually means “probably longer." If Jokic misses a month, he would be sidelined for about 16 games. With 32 games already in the books, we’re looking at a player who’ll need to play nearly every remaining game just to hit the 65-game eligibility threshold for league leaders.

Here’s where the math gets ugly for Jokic backers. The three-time MVP is currently averaging 12.16 rebounds per game through 32 contests, sitting pretty atop the leaderboard. But the 65-game minimum for eligibility was implemented by the league for a reason: to qualify for any regular-season award, a player must reach the threshold. That means Jokic needs 33 more games of action, and with his February return timeline, he’s cutting it dangerously close to missing too many games down the stretch.

The competition isn’t sitting idle either. Victor Wembanyama is putting up 11.71 rebounds per game through 21 games, and Karl-Anthony Towns is matching that exact number through 31 games. But here’s the kicker that should have this market trading in single digits: Domantas Sabonis, the three-time defending rebounding champion who averaged 13.89, 13.66, and 12.32 rebounds over the past three seasons, has played just 11 games this year while averaging 12.27 per contest. When Sabonis gets healthy and starts logging his typical 70+ game seasons, that 12.27 average puts him right in the mix to reclaim his crown.

I’ve been tracking rebounding markets for years, and the historical data tells a clear story. Until his injury, Jokic was on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists, which explains why this market was trading in the teens before the injury news. But Denver is 13-23 over the past five seasons when Jokic isn’t in the lineup. That kind of team struggle often leads to cautious injury management, especially with a player of Jokic’s caliber and injury history.

The market is also overlooking the depth of legitimate contenders. Ivica Zubac is averaging 11.14 rebounds through 28 games, Rudy Gobert sits at 10.97 through 34 games, and young guns like Jalen Duren (10.65) and Donovan Clingan (10.55) are putting up serious numbers. Any one of these players could get hot over a 20-game stretch and challenge for the title, especially if Jokic’s return gets pushed back or if he’s eased back into action.

Recent reports suggest Jokic showed up to a Nuggets game without crutches, which suggests he won’t be out longer than anticipated, but that’s hardly the kind of concrete medical update that should drive an 88% price surge. We’re still looking at a minimum four-week absence during a crucial stretch of the season, and the Nuggets have every incentive to be conservative with their franchise player.

The smart money here is on the fade. At 32 cents, this market is pricing in way too much optimism about Jokic’s return timeline and completely ignoring the competitive landscape. I’m looking to short this rally and target an entry point closer to 15-18 cents, where the probability better reflects the injury uncertainty and the legitimate threats from Sabonis, Wembanyama, and the rest of the field.

This is precisely the kind of emotional overreaction that creates value on the other side. The injury news was devastating for Jokic’s MVP chances, but it should be equally devastating for his rebounding title odds. I’m betting this market comes back to earth once the initial shock wears off and traders start doing the math on games played and competitive threats.